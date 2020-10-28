AMD looks to complete the deal to acquire Xilinx for USD 35 billion. AMD now jumps into the big league and acquires more companies under it. Nvidia previously jumped on the bandwagon and acquired ARM. The acquisition of Xilinx expands AMD’s reach in the database business and broader customer market.

The rumors were already going around about AMD’s acquisition of Xilinx. AMD now finally confirms its acquisition of Xilinx and its expansion plans. Dr. Lisa Su remarked,” Our acquisition of Xilinx marks the next leg in our journey to establish AMD as the industry’s high-performance computing leader and partner of choice for the largest and most important technology companies in the world.”

Xilinx CEO Victor Peng is now moved to President of Xilinx, overlooking “Business and Strategic growth initiatives.” At the same time, Dr. Lisa Su is the CEO of both companies. The acquisition is a massive deal for Xilinx, as their growth with AMD is imminent. Together Xilinx now has 13,000 engineers and $2.7 billion of annual R&D investment.

The deal will close by the end of 2021. The acquisition means that AMD looks to improve its products such as chips and software for PCs and data centers. Looking to reach all the across automotive, communications, industrial, aerospace, and defense industries.

Xilinx was founded in 1984 and is well known for its FPGA (field-programmable gate array) chips, programmable SoCs, and adaptive compute acceleration platform. The FPGAs are used in 5G equipment and chips as the communication equipment relies on Xilinx chips. The merger already sees AMD and Xilinx become a leading supplier of computer platforms.

The acquisition cost $35 billion only to be beaten out by Nvidia’s $40 billion ARM acquisition. Not everything has been good for Nvidia when buying the ARM. Nvidia faces a lot of opposition from major Chinese and South Korean companies. AMD, on the other hand, hasn’t received significant resistance from other companies.