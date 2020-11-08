Weeks after announcing AMD’s latest Radeon RX 6000 series, AIB partners are gearing up to release their products. As the anticipation heightens, an All-black AMD card has surfaced online. Videocardz reported the model, which looks to be a Radeon RX 6800XT.

An all-black AMD card was found in the wild while Asus questions the stock of the Radeon cards.

The reported image of the Radeon RX 6800XT comes from a Chinese-based social media platform. There is no AIB branding on the card, meaning the card is an in-house Radeon card. The looks and the design might appeal to the non-flashy PC builds. The black and silver build of the card looks great for a low-key gaming rig.

There is no specification for the cards. It might not be worth a while for AMD to release an anniversary edition with uplifting performance. But not everything might turn up true as everyone waits for the Radeon RX 6000 GPUs’ launch.

On the other news, Asus is afraid that AMD might not meet the RX 6000 demands. The potential and the power of the RX 6000 series GPU showcase on the keynote have kept people eager. The RX 6800XT, on the other hand, looks to be a killer card with its performance and pricing. Asus reports that there will not be enough stock for the RX 6800XT, and might get sold out in minutes after the launch. According to a forum post, Asus.David seems skeptical about RX 6800XT stock and might need a lot of time to restock them.

AMD has undoubtedly delivered a lot with their latest RX 6000 series GPUs. The newer Radeon RX 6800XT performs similarly to the Nvidia Flagship RTX 3080. The RX 6800XT draws lower energy compared to its rival counterpart and undercuts it by $50. The Radeon RX 6900XT is also great competing with the higher end RTX 3090. Both the cards are stunning, but if AMD doesn’t fulfill the demand, they might fall in the same pit as Nvidia.

The Radeon RX 6000 cards look to be released on November 18th or November 25th depending on AMD’s decisions. AMD has already issued instructions to sellers to avoid the scalper and bots hoarding up all the stocks. The company is prepared to fight the scalper and the bots but do they have enough reserves? All the previous question sums up whether if AMD will meet the demands on their cards.