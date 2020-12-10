AMD was soon ending its production on the reference Radeon RX 6900XT and RX 6800XT cards. But due to the popular demand, AMD is extending its reference design production indefinitely. The Radeon RX 6000 series had a great cooler and was well received by the reviewers.

All currently love AMD’s reference design of the Radeon RX 6000 series. Reviewers and the consumer who had hands-on the Radeon RX 6900XT, RX 6800XT, RX 6800 agree that the cooling design is outstanding. The cooling solution runs cooler and is quieter compared to its older design.

But AMD was already ready to cut down the reference model of the Radeon RX 6000 series. The company even announced that they would be discontinuing the reference design. AMD wasn’t sending more reference design after the initial batch. After constant appeals and questions, AMD extended its supply indefinitely. It looks like it might last even further than early 2021.

AMD is already focusing on pushing the AIB custom design on the Radeon RX 6000 cards. The company also stated the AIB custom card would come down to the AMD GPU’s MSRP price. The custom cards offer better cooling and aggressive clock speed for better performance.

why not longer? will that be enough? many waterblocks are built for reference design!! — Arthur H. (@arthur_juglans) November 19, 2020

AMD already has excellent performance on the gaming front matching the upcoming RTX 30 series. But it loses behind in the ray-tracing performance as this is AMD’s first attempt on ray-tracing. It looked like the reference model was a limited edition due to the current constraints due to COVID situations. The current situation has posed the problem of shipping products, and companies like AMD and Nvidia cannot push more stocks in the market.

Even though AMD is looking to produce more reference models, it will take time to ship the graphics card to the store. The stores haven’t gotten enough stocks to meet the demands, and it is likely to follow in early 2021. There are tons of custom AIB variants on the market for the Radeon RX 6000 series. Even if AMD cut off the Reference models, there is abundant AIB custom card ready to fill up the void.