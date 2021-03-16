AMD has announced its latest EPYC Milan processor in the market. The Zen 3 architecture is finally hitting the enterprise market with impressive performance. The newer Zen 3 brings IPC uplift and better single-core performance. AMD has introduced all the processors, making a big statement in the industry and Intel.

AMD introduces 19 new EPYC 7003 Milan SKUs with pricing

The EPYC processors are a behemoth with their massive core configuration and enterprise-focused performance. AMD introduced its latest EPYC 7003 processors with the latest Zen 3 architecture based on the 7nm process node. The chiplet based design and the new core architecture have improved the processing power of the newer EPYC processor.

In the press release, AMD claims that the EPYC has double the performance of the current Xeon Cascade Lake Refresh from Intel. If the performance metric is true, then AMD might take lead on the server and datacenter market. The prices on the newer processor look pretty good and better.

The larger L3 cache pool is the most significant upgrade done on the EPYC processors. The unified cache pool allows for faster communication and increased performance as well. Not only that AMD is increasing the load and bringing slight changes in branch predictions.

Processors Cores/Threads Base / Boost L3 Cache TPD Price EPYC Milan 7763 64 / 128 2.45 / 3.5 256 280 $7,890 EPYC Milan 7713 64 / 128 2.0 / 3.6 256 225 $7,060 EPYC Milan 7663 56 / 112 2.0 / 3.5 256 240 $6,366 EPYC Milan 7643 48 / 96 2.3 / 3.6 256 225 $4,996 EPYC Milan 7F53 32 / 64 2.95 / 4.0 256 280 $4,860 EPYC Milan 7453 28 / 56 2.75 / 3.45 64 225 $1,570 EPYC Milan 74F3 24 / 48 3.2 / 4.0 256 240 $2,900 EPYC Milan 7443 24 / 48 2.85 / 4.0 128 200 $2,010 EPYC Milan 73F3 16 / 32 3.5 / 4.0 256 240 $3,521 EPYC Milan 7343 16 / 32 3.2 / 3.9 128 190 $1,565 EPYC Milan 72F3 8 / 16 3.7 / 4.1 256 180 $2,468

The EPYC processor comes with features like the PCIe 4.0 interface, enhanced security, and leading memory bandwidth. Plus, aside from its 4 SKUs, all of the AMD EPYC processors support dual socket operations posing a great threat to Intel. The new Milan processors are compatible with the older Rome motherboard, making it an easier upgrade.

The EPYC Milan 7763 is the most powerful CPU of the bunch. The EPYC 7763 comes with 64 cores and 128 threads. The processor is way superior to the highest Intel processors. Plus there is no way Intel can match the performance of the massive 64 core processors. All the Milan processors come with 8 memory channels of DDR4-3200 MHz, 4TB memory support, and 128 PCIe Gen 4.0 lanes.

The thermal and the power consumption rating of the newer EPYC processor has significantly risen. The 64 core processor comes with a default TDP of 280W quite similar to the Threadripper SKUs. Threadripper required a lot of energy to maintain its high-clock speed. But does this launch affect the upcoming Zen 3 Threadripper launch? There are many questions floating around after the launch of the latest EPYC Milan 7003 series processors.