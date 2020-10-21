AMD gearing to release its latest Ryzen 5000 series processors and RX 6000 series GPUs. The company has issued tons of guidelines for retailers to avoid inconvenience affecting customers. The red team is learning from Nvidia’s debacle during its launch of RTX 30 series GPU.

The Ryzen 5000 is gaining traction in the community thanks to the 13% IPC uplift and single-core performance. But AMD is yet to introduce the latest Radeon RX 6000 series graphics set to launch this year.

AMD Issues Guidelines to Retailers tackling bots and Scalpers for the Radeon RX 6000 GPU and Ryzen 5000 CPU

RedGamingTech got hands on the guidelines that AMD sent to its partners and retailers. AMD sent the guidelines ensuring all the consumers, whether they are gamer, enthusiasts, or creators, can easily get their hands on the product. The guidelines strictly talks about fighting scalper and bots. Here is the list of security and standard preventive measures listed:

Bot Detection and Management: Use real-time bot detection mechanisms and tools to scan and filter site traffic and identify/block known malicious bots.

CAPTCHA Implementation: Use challenge-response tests to determine if the user is human during the checkout process. (e.g.. "I am not a robot" check box, simple math problem, picture/confident or alpha-numeric identification or honeypot)

Purchase Limits: Limit purchases at launch to 1 per end-user_ Reject subsequent orders containing the same information, such as name, email address, or billing/shipping address.

Reservations: Use a queue-based notification system that allows customers to reserve their place in line to purchase as stock becomes available in the future. If a product is shown 'out of stock', customers have the option to be notified by email once the product is available.

Manual Order Processing: At launch, switch to manual order processing to properly validate orders with minimal delays.

Limit Reseller Sales (B2B): During the 3 weeks after (AMD Ryzen 5000 / Radeon RX 6000) launch, limit the number of sales made to commercial resellers.

Inventory-toe-Cart Allocation: Allocate inventory only when a customer submits an order or set a time limit on how long a customer can hold our product in their cart. Inform customers that purchases are not guaranteed until the order is submitted.

AMD officially released guidelines:

AMD is directly tackling the issues that Nvidia faced during its launch. The RTX 30 series launch met tons of criticism as Nvidia couldn’t provide every customer with its cards. Nvidia had to face bots and scalpers who were rushing to obtain the cards. Scalpers and Bot tried getting the cards at launch and selling them for obscene prices.

The highly inflated prices of the RTX 30 series is causing uproar in the community. The demand for the RTX 30 series cards keeps on increasing. The GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 remains mostly out of stock and the upcoming RTX 3070 will have a limited supply. Jensen Hwang, the CEO of Nvidia, stated the stock would normalize at the starting of 2021.

AMD is gearing up for the launch of the Ryzen 5000 series and Radeon RX 6000 GPUs. The Ryzen 5000 series processors are looking to be the top tier processor beating Intel in a long time. AMD doesn’t want a disappointing launch like the RTX 30 series, gearing all the retailers’ launch. The Radeon RX 6000 series GPU and Ryzen 5000 series CPU will launch side by side on November 5th.