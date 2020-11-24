RTX 3060 Ti is launching very soon, and AMD’s is not holding back on its upcoming launches. AMD is ready to launch its next graphics card based on the NAVI architecture. Nvidia is revving up the product launch date. The RTX 3060 Ti is speculated to release this December. AMD might push the launch ahead for the Radeon RX 6700 as well.

Even though the Radeon RX 6000 cards lack Ray-tracing performance, the AMD cards handle traditional rasterization with ease. The new Fidelity FX update might fix the ray-tracing problem. Nvidia, on the other hand, uses the DLSS technology to offer better performance. AMD doesn’t have the answer for the DLSS technology. Nevertheless, that isn’t going to stop AMD from releasing more Radeon RX 6000 series cards.

The RTX 3060 Ti is getting an incredible wrap around the community. The budget card is more than generous for the price as the community wondered the release date of the cards with a preemptive guess. As news around the RTX 3060 Ti release on December 2 got spoken, AMD’s next GPU leaks started emerging. As reports points, AMD might release the GPU very soon. It might launch right after the RTX 3060 Ti.

Both the company is gearing up to counteract each other’s GPU offerings. Radeon RX 6000 delivers outstanding rasterization performance, whereas the RTX 30 series provides the best Ray-Tracing experience. Previous rumors pointed out Nvidia creating RTX 3080 Ti with 20 GB VRAM to counter the Radeon RX 6900XT and 6800XT’s 16 GB VRAM and performance.

The RTX 3060 Ti shapes up to be a great performer with its GA104 GPU and 8 GB DDR6 VRAM. It has Nvidia’s latest AI Tensor Cores and Ray-Tracing cores offering exceptional performance. But AMD does have an answer in the form of Radeon RX 6700 GPUs. The Radeon RX 6700 series is expected to launch weeks after the RTX 3060 Ti.

The Radeon RX 6700 series is impressive on its own with its massive 12 GB VRAM. The 192-bit memory bus configuration is slow, but the infinity cache comes in handy. Based on the smaller NAVI 22, we expect excellent performance.

The reported specification shows the RX 6700 with 40 compute units. The card has a TGP of 146 to 156 watts, whereas its brethren, the RX 6700XT, has a TGP of 186 to 211 watts. The card is an excellent fit for 1080p gaming as well as 1440p gaming. Each company is firing products at each other to increase the fierce competition. But the current constraints might pose problems on the availability of the cards all in all.