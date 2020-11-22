AMD has recently released its Radeon 6800 series with a good appreciation and success. The company is going ahead on its success and soon will be releasing mid-ranged cards. Now AMD looks to release the Radeon RX 6700 series. The supposed successor for the Radeon RX 5700 XT.

AMD’s Radeon RX 6700 and RX 6700XT based on NAVI 22 is going to have 12 GB VRAM

AMD has to prep the Radeon RX 6700 series to compete in the lower market. The newer NAVI architecture is well-built and has promising gains. Since it is the first Ray-Tracing hardware from AMD, things might not match up to the competition. Its FP64 computing is tremendous but is lacking behind in the Ray-Tracing department. Still, we are impressed by the NAVI architecture, and it’s expecting a revised version with more Ray-Tracing performance.

AMD’s Radeon RX 6700 is the successor to the previous RX 5700 XT with a performance uplift. Primarily it will utilize the now known Navi 22 GPU. Twitter Patrick Schur gave us insight on the Radeon RX 6700 with the Navi 21 GPUs. The expected Radeon RX 6700XT ships with Navi 22 XT with an expected 186-211 W TGP. Whereas the Radeon RX 6700 uses 146 – 156 W TGP. The TGP is the Total Gross Power; this doesn’t give the insight on the GPU power draw.

It's also possible that NV22 XTL has a lower min. TGP than 146 W. I'm not 100 % sure about that. So far I haven't seen any NV22 XTL with less than 146 W TGP. — Patrick Schur (@patrickschur_) November 21, 2020

The Radeon RX 6700 series is supposedly going to ship with 12GB of GDDR6 memory. The 12 GB memory is more than enough for gaming and plenty for 3D animation and video editing. The memory sits on the 192-bit memory bus. The memory bus is small compared to Nvidia, but the latest Infinity Cache system is the solution. The Infinity Cache system increases the memory speed gaining a maximum speed of what we expect is 600Gbps or more.

The Radeon RX 6700 series is pitted against the RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti. The performance might end up like the RTX 3060 Ti, as there is no information about the clock speeds. The Radeon RX 6700 and the Radeon RX 6700XT can be the next best card like the Radeon RX 500 series.

The Radeon RX 6700 series might gain success like the RX 580 on how AMD seems to price it. Still, the card’s performance is unknown, and there are lots of variables going around the community. The Radeon RX 6700 appears to be a great 1080p and 1440p performer and might be the best budget card on the market.