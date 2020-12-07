AMD had a fairly good launch for its Radeon RX 6000 series graphics card. There were rumors of the NAVI 23 and NAVI 24 chips but haven’t surfaced till today. Reports suggested by Twitter User Patrick Schur states AMD’s mobility SKUs are right around the corner.

AMD Radeon RX 6000M GPUs are on works based on the NAVI 23 and NAVI 24 GPUs

AMD’s NAVI 23 and NAVI 24 leaks were going in the community before the launch of the Radeon RX 6000 series. The NAVI 23 and NAVI 24 didn’t seem to cut the price on the Radeon 6000 desktop series. The Radeon 6700 is getting the NAVI 22 treatment but NAVI 23 and NAVI 24 future were still in murky water. Questions were raised where the NAVI 23 and NAVI 14 are going to be featured?

It seems AMD is working on its latest mobility lineup featuring the NAVI 23 and NAVI 24 GPU inside. Talking about the NAVI 23 might be the high-mobility graphics card. For now, Patrick has mentioned that the NAVI 23 GPU comes with a TGP of 65 W, 80 W, and 90 W. Looking at the TGP, it might be a higher-end card performing on par with the previous Radeon mobility GPU.

AMD is planning Navi 23 mobile variants with TGP target of 65 W, 80 W and 90 W. Targets are preliminary and subject to change. 🧐 — Patrick Schur (@patrickschur_) November 12, 2020

The NAVI 23 might come with 8 GB of VRAM, offering the same VRAM memory on Radeon RX 5700M. AMD might even boost the VRAM bumping up to 10 GB, but that doesn’t look like the case.

The NAVI 24 looks to be a weaker variant among upcoming mobility GPU processors. Reports pointed to two GPUs that have undergone testing. The NAVI 24 XM and NAVI 24 XML both are low powered GPUs running under 50 W.

Navi 24 (Mobile) 🧐 NV24 XM: 35 / 42.5 / 50 W cTGP

NV24 XML: 25 W TGP — Patrick Schur (@patrickschur_) December 4, 2020

It seems the NAVI 24 XM looks to be the direct replacement to the previous RX 5600M. The NAVI 24 XM has a cTGP (Configurable Total Gross Power) ranging from 35 W, 42.5 W up to 50W. The configurable power allows the laptop manufacturer to fine-tune the GPU according to their design. The higher-end model will fully utilize the 50W TGP with improved cooling solutions.

The NAVI 24 XML is a lower power 25W model resonating with the previous Radeon RX 5500M and RX 5300M. Compared with the previous entries, the NAVI 24 XM will have 4 GB of VRAM, and NAVI 24 XML has 3 GB of VRAM. But it is just speculation and takes it with a grain of salt.

As the CES 2021 is fast approaching, AMD and Intel are preparing their mobile CPU for launch. AMD Cezanne is facing off against Intel Tiger Lake taking over the mobile sector. Simultaneously, Nvidia is also ready to release its new RTX 30 mobility series graphics card.