AMD is finally introducing more of the RDNA2 lineup of the graphics cards. New reports for the RDNA2 based NAVI 22 GPU showcases its massive 12 GB VRAM. The allegedly reported Radeon RX 6700XT might be ready for the first half of 2021.

There have been only a few RDNA2 based graphics cards in the market. AMD has pushed the Radeon RX 6900XT, RX 6800XT, and RX 6800 as of now. We expect the Radeon RX 6700 and more SKU using the NAVI 22 and NAVI 23 series GPU. As far as the leak goes, we will only see the Radeon RX 6700XT for Q1 of 2021 from AMD.

The Radeon RX 6700XT GPU is the next expected GPU with a lot of performance in mind. Twitter user Andreas Schilling revealed that the Radeon RX 6700XT would have 12GB of DDR6 VRAM. That is significantly better considering AMD looks to compete with Nvidia RTX 3070 and RTX 3060 Ti, targeted at 1440p gamers.

Soon™ – sometime in H1 2021 or is it Q1? 🤷🏼‍♂️ Radeon RX 6700 XT – 1440p Gaming

– 12 GB GDDR6 pic.twitter.com/0F0m2fOsoe — Andreas Schilling (@aschilling) January 30, 2021

The Radeon RX 6700XT looks to feature the AMD Navi 22 GPU. The rumors point out the graphics card has 50 compute units sitting on the 192-bit bus interface. We might be getting two variants as Radeon RX 6700XT and Radeon RX 6700. The RX 6700XT uses the Navi 22 XT GPU featuring powerful hardware. The RX 6700 is the cutdown version with the NAVI 22 XL GPU.

Both graphics cards feature the 12 GB DDR6 VRAM reaching up to 16 Gbps memory speed. But the total bandwidth maxes out at around 384 Gb/s. The Infinity cache system on the RDNA2 architecture increases the performance of the Radeon graphics card.

We don’t know the release date for the Radeon RX 6700 graphics card. It might be introduced under the $500 segment competition against the RTX 3070. AMD has plans to release the NAVI 22 as a mobility GPU introducing the RDNA2 to all laptop devices.