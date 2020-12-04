AMD is ready to launch the Radeon RX 6900XT this month. People are hyping the release of the card at an affordable price. Here are new leaks on the upcoming Radeon RX 6900XT showcasing impressive OpenCL scores.

AMD Radeon RX 6900XT beats the Flagship NAVI Radeon RX 6800XT in OpenCL test.

TUM_APISAK reported the performance of the upcoming NAVI 21 beast from AMD. The graphics card was pitted in the Geekbench 5 OpenCL test. The Radeon RX 6900XT managed to score 169,779 scores on the Geekbench, beating out its brother, the Radeon RX 6800XT. It is as expected as the RTX 3080 beats the AMD Radeon RX 6900XT by 4%. The Radeon RX 6900XT isn’t showing great numbers considering its price.

The Radeon RX 6900XT is stronger than its smaller brother, the Radeon RX 6800XT. The RX 6900XT beats its brother with a 13% faster performance. But Big NAVI card is reported running at 2000MHz, which isn’t its maximum frequency. The card is said to run at 2200MHz boost clock and 3000MHz when overclocked. Even though it doesn’t have a fancy score, this isn’t the GPU’s final score.

The RTX 3090 surely does beat the Radeon RX 6900XT by a significant margin. The RTX 3090 scores 202869 on the OpenCL test. As a direct competitor to the RTX 3090, Radeon RX 6900XT is trailing behind by a lot.

The Radeon RX 6900XT is the higher performing card from the RDNA 2 architecture. It features the refined 7nm process node and the latest Ray-tracing feature. The Ray-accelerator on the card focuses on the ray-tracing capability, but it is still its first iteration. The Radeon RX 6900XT has 80 compute units and comes with 16 GB GDDR6 memory. The Memory sits on the 256-bit bus and achieves 512 Gbps total bandwidth. The Infinity cache on the graphics card offers tons of bandwidth to the card, compensating for the slow memory bus. The card is set to release on December 10th.