The Radeon RX 6900XT is set to launch next week. The hype on the card is excellent but the slightly weak ray-tracing performance. As for the Big Navi GPU, Twitter User Patrick Schur got hands on the reference card’s BIOS showing 3.0 GHz boost clock frequency.

AMD Radeon RX 6900XT is supposed to have a maximum boost clock speed of 3.0GHz.

Partick Schure accessed the BIOS and leaked an image showing the specifications of the Radeon RX 6900XT. The MorePowerTool showed the card’s overdrive limit and the fan speed specification to achieve the 3.0 GHz maximum clock. It seems the power limit is increased by 15% to reach the sweet 3.0 GHz spot.

The Radeon RX 6900XT is quite identical to the RX 6800XT. Aside from the Compute unit and the power draw, both cards feature the same 16 GB GDDR6 VRAM. The potential of overclocking the card is relatively high. Previously the Radeon RX 6800XT achieved a 2.8 GHz boost maximum boost clock with LN2 cooling. It even shatters scores for the single-GPU Fire Strike benchmark.

The AMD Radeon RX 6900XT comes with NAVI 21 XTX GPU featuring 80 compute units. The card features 16 GB of GDDR6 memory sitting across a 256-bit bus interface. It reaches a total bandwidth of 512 GB/s, thanks to the infinity cache and has a base clock of 2015 MHz and a boost clock of 2250MHz. There TBP of the card reaches 300W. The card features AMD’s 80 Ray accelerators for ray-tracing. But the Radeon RX 6800XT shows it is still in the early life cycle with mediocre performance.

The Radeon RX 6900XT is competing with the RTX 3090. It has a lot of overclocking potential, and people will look to overclock breaking records for the single-card GPU benchmark scores. As for the availability, there is little to less information about the stocks. The reference model will launch on the 8th of December. The Radeon RX 6900XT is a beefy card and placed at $999, undercutting the RTX 3090. The RX 6900XT looks like a tough card, but Nvidia may be already in the works to undercut the card with its new GPU.