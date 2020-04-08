AMD sets forward to release its newer GPU to the market at the end of the year 2020. The Big Navi/ Navi 2x/RDNA 2 is going to compete with Nvidia’s Ampere or pre-existing Turing GPU. AMD isn’t the favorite among high-end enthusiasts. Only a few cards like RX 500 series and Radeon VII are considered good. But with this new release, AMD looks to pull the tides towards their side. So how will the newer RDNA 2 graphics card hold up in the coming future?

RDNA 2: AMD new approach on their latest RDNA architecture

AMD had its fair share of good mid-range cards in the market from the HD 7770, RX 580 to the Vega 64. All of the graphics cards before the RX 5000 series, were based on the aging GCN architecture. GCN architecture was great and mostly helped AMD stay afloat in the market. AMD’s graphics cards aren’t well-received in the high-end market. With frequent driver problems and competitions from Nvidia.

The RX 580 did best in the mid-range market with the now well-appreciated Radeon VII. AMD has some of its significant achievements with the Polaris GCN architecture. The Polaris architecture card was the best AMD card on the market and still is being used as a mid-range option to play the latest titles in 1080p.

But as the cards are aging and are showing their age. AMD released its newer RDNA architecture based Navi GPU to the market. The Navi GPUs, or to be precise RX 5700 XT was first showcased on July 17, 2019, alongside AMD’s new Zen 2 based 3rd Gen CPUs. RX 5700 XT was the first card that utilized AMD’s RDNA architecture combined with TSMC’s 7nm finFET process node. All of AMD’s 7nm products manufactured on TSMC’s 7nm process node.

The RDNA based RX 5000 XT graphics cards are all the untapped potential from the 7nm process node. AMD still needs to unlock potential from the silicon. And the Navi 1 GPU is just their test offerings. The new graphics card has better performance and utilizes lesser power than the older GCN architecture. AMD just started developing its newer graphics card under their newer 7nm. But How will the RDNA 2 stack up against the older RDNA?

RDNA 2 : A refreshing take on the NAVI GPU

The RDNA 2 is AMD’s retake on the newer process node. AMD announced that they would be showcasing their more modern RDNA 2 based GPUs at the end of the year. The date is set for the end of 2020, but that usually means that the product is under testing. Don’t be sure that the cards will release at the end of 2020. But if it delays, the cards will be available to the retailer during the end of Q1 or Q2 of 2021.

We don’t have all the information right now, but you can expect the following spec for the upcoming RDNA 2 based Navi GPUs. The GPUs will get 80CUs/ 5210 GPU cores inside them. This will significantly improve the performance of the GPUs and look to compete with Nvidia and their Turing line up. AMD claims the RDNA 2 architecture is 50% efficient than the older RDNA architecture.

We don’t know how this card can be 50% more efficient than the older generation. It usually means that the newer architecture improves the power with the same power levels. Or it performs exactly like the older RDNA cards but with 30% lower energy — a bold statement by AMD. AMD already has showcased the feat using their newer RDNA architecture and compared it to the older GCN architecture.

AMD is struggling with its IPC on the cards, so it’s focusing on IPC gains and integer calculations. Integer and float point calculations are the integral workload of the graphics card. Graphics is creating solving integral or math problems.

RDNA 2 graphics cards are also said to have hardware-level ray-tracing integrated into them. After Nvidia’s successful launch of the RTX lines of graphics and the popularity of the Ray-Traced games, AMD is following them. AMD will now have hardware-level ray-tracing and has already released a small demo on youtube.

The cards are optimized for the latest DX 12 ultimate — the newest DX 12 software, which improves Ray-Tracing performance and DLSS 2.0 technology. Ray-Tracing is now a premium feature in games. But later on, with the hardware enhancement and better technology, many game developers have been working on implementing Ray-Tracing technology.

AMD hasn’t fixated on the product name yet. The unreleased product name goes as Navi 2.0 or Nvidia Killer. People in the community sighted Navi 2.0 card, also known as Nvidia killer, presumed as a high-end card. Previous leaks showed that the card outperformed the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti by 17%. Manipulated scores on the leaks tend to mislead people. Information about the Navi 21 and Navi 22 GPUs surfaced online, but their specs are still a mystery.

The Sony PS5 and Xbox Series X are the only hardware in the market using the newer RDNA 2.0 Graphics. Sony denied that the PS5 was using the RDNA 2.0 based AMD graphics card. Both of the next-generation consoles will ship with AMD’s hardware. The game devs have confirmed that the PS5 and Xbox Series X will support Ray-Tracing.

AMD recently got hacked, and the hacker got a hands-on AMD’s latest and upcoming graphics card. It has all the information and architecture on the graphics cards and other projects. The hacker wants to sign an NDA with AMD but said to release all the documents if the AMD doesn’t answer her call.

RDNA 2 Graphics Card and AMD’s Fate

The RDNA 2 graphics card might replace all the RX 5000 Series graphics cards as a whole. But it seems like they will be taking the name as RX 5050. This is not 100% true, as this is only speculation going on in the community. AMD might also introduce the RX 7000 series. We have to wait until the end of 2020 to get the real taste of AMD’s RDNA 2 graphics cards.

The pricing on the cards will be similar to the RX 5000 series graphics card or slightly higher. AMD hasn’t created a high-end card for the market till now, and Nvidia is still the undisputed king of the high-end graphics section. The closest that AMD got with Nvidia was with the Radeon VII. But it didn’t stack that well. Since no spec has surfaced on the internet, we think that AMD will use DDR6 memory ditching the HBM2 memory. AMD used the newer DDR6 memory on their newer RX 5000 Series graphics card and might follow the config on their latest cards.

AMD has grown a lot since the launch of its Ryzen lineup of CPU. Now after regaining market share in the CPU computing space, AMD looks to head ahead in the graphical space. The RDNA based RX 5000 Series graphics card was promising. But some of the cards faced driver issues. The RX 5600XT was almost deemed dead on arrival with its disappointing launch and Nvidia’s RTX 2060 KO graphics card. Nvidia seemed chilling at the news of RDNA 2 GPUs. Nvidia looks to launch their newer Ampere graphics card. Ampere cards use the 7nm process node, just like AMD. Nvidia claims the card will be even faster and power-efficient than the existing Turing cards. AMD looks to have a hard time competing with the upcoming Ampere graphics card from Nvidia.

Will the RDNA 2 be the breakthrough on AMD’s graphical prowess? It seems like AMD is going to go big this upcoming year, and the RDNA 2.0 might be the catalyst. After narrowingly avoiding bankruptcy AMD bounced back in the technology sector. And this time they are growing big to dominate the market they deserved.