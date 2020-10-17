A leaked slide regarding the Ryzen 5000 series has surfaced on the internet. And looking at the slide, the AMD Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs overclocking capability has increased and is better than its predecessors. A slide published at Technopat showcases AMD’s new overclocking ability and broad system memory support.

AMD Ryzen 5000 MHz revamps its overclocking feature and recommends DDR4 – 4000 for expected performance gains

The slide is part of an NDA under a strict embargo. The leaked image gives a glimpse of the upcoming overclocking potential. The slide features Infinity Fabric Clock (FCLK), Memory Controller (UCLK), and Memory Clock (MCLK), which are the main essential parts for AMD CPU overclock.

All these clocks are set in a 1:1:1 relation and auto-configures to the system’s memory speed. The system is quite confusing to early overclocking adapters. But after mastering the overclocking system, one can attain spectacular numbers.

The Chiplet design of the Ryzen processors makes it quite hard to overclock each CCX containing CCDs. This system is not present in the Ryzen APU thanks to its monolithic die increasing its overclocking potential.

AMD does rely on memory, and using a good memory goes a long way in the Ryzen system. Investing in good memory will gain significant overclock and rooms for tweaking. AMD suggests getting a DDR4 – 4000MHz kit for overclocking. The DDR4 – 4000 acts as a sweet spot for the Zen 3 Ryzen 5000 series processor.

Whereas the DDR4 – 3800 was the sweet spot for the older Zen 2 based Ryzen 3000 processors. Pairing the Ryzen 5000 with DDR4 – 4000 kit, users can expect excellent performance and higher overclocking potential.

AMD is releasing its latest Ryzen 5000 series processor next month. The newer Ryzen 5000 series have greater IPC uplift and better single-core performance. The SKUs feature the top of the line Ryzen 9 5950X with 16 cores and 32 threads to the Ryzen 5 5600X with 6 cores and 12 threads.

All the 500 series motherboard owners are advised to upgrade their BIOS to support the latest Ryzen 5000 series processors. Please head over to your manufacturer’s website to get the latest AGESA v2 update for your motherboard.