AMD last week announced their latest Ryzen 5000 series CPU. The Zen 3 based processor starts from the six core up to the behemoth 16 cores processor. The Ryzen 5000 processor does look great from their IPC uplift and newer Core design.

The question about board compatibility remains in the dark, but AMD assured the update is coming shortly. The BIOS update of the Ryzen 5000 system is ready for the X570, B550, and A520 motherboard.

The 400 series compatibility remains in question. Not all the motherboard will support the latest Ryzen 5000 CPUs. As previously explained, the BIOS chip doesn’t fit enough storage for the compatibility update. After AMD announced most B450 boards wouldn’t support Zen 3 CPU, there has been an uproar in the community.

The Ryzen 5000 looks better on paper, and AMD claims it will disrupt the industry. The IPC uplift and newer core design on the Zen 3 CPU claims to beat even the top of the line Core i9 – 10900K. But is subject to change if Intel fully reclaims its position with its 11th generation RocketLake CPUs.

Intel’s 11th generation processor is based on the refined 14nm process node, but it will come with features like PCIe Gen 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4. Only after launch, we might know the full potential of both the CPUs.

AMD is launching its Ryzen 5000 with Ryzen 9 5950X, Ryzen 9 5900X, Ryzen 7 3800X, and Ryzen 5 3600X. All these CPU launches in November. AMD has already released its AGESA v2 firmware for the X570, B550, and A520 chipset motherboards.

We don’t suggest upgrading the system now, but if you want, you can. More optimizations and tweaks are expected to come after launch. Here are some lists of supported motherboards, all the motherboards need a BIOS update. Most of the motherboards have optimized BIOS versions, whereas some motherboards will only let you boot the system.



AsRock

ASRock B550 Motherboards B550M-HDV

B550 PG Velocita

B550 Pro 4

B550M Pro4

B550M/ac

B550M-ITX/ac

B550 Phantom Gaming 4

B550M Phantom Gaming 4

B550 Phantom Gaming 4/ac

B550 Phantom Gaming-ITX/ax

B550 Extreme4

B550 Steel Legend

B550M Steel Legend

B550 Taichi

ASRock A520 Motherboards A520M Pro4

A520M/ac

A520M-HDV

A520M-HDVP

A520M-HDVP/DASH

A520M-HVS

A520M-ITX / ac

Asus

ASUS X570 Motherboards Prime X570-P

Prime X570-Pro

Pro WS X570-ACE

TUF Gaming X570-Plus

TUF Gaming X570-Plus (WiFi)

TUF Gaming X570-Pro (WiFi)

ROG Strix X570-E Gaming

ROG Strix X570-F Gaming

ROG Strix X570-I Gaming

ROG Crosshair VIII Hero

ROG Crosshair VIII Hero (WiFi)

ROG Crosshair VIII Impact

ROG Crosshair VIII Formula

ASUS B550 Motherboards Prime B550-Plus

Prime B550M-A (WiFi)

Prime B550M-A

Prime B550M-K

TUF Gaming B550-Plus

TUF Gaming B550M-Plus

TUF Gaming B550M-Plus (WiFi)

ROG Strix B550-A Gaming

ROG Strix B550-I Gaming

ROG Strix B550-F Gaming

ROG Strix B550-F Gaming (WiFi)

ROG Strix B550-E Gaming

ASUS A520 Motherboards TUF Gaming A520M-Plus

Prime A520M-A

P rime A520M-E

Prime A520M-K

Pro A520M-K/CSM

MSI

MSI X570 Motherboards MEG X570 Godlike

MEG X570 Ace

MEG X570 Unify

MPG X570 Gaming Pro Carbon WIFI

MPG X570 Gaming Edge WIFI

MPG X570 Gaming Plus

MAG X570 Tomahawk WIFI

Prestige X570 Creation

X570-A Pro

MSI B550 Motherboards MPG B550 Gaming Carbon WIFI

MPG B550 Gaming Edge WIFI

MPB B550I Gaming Edge WIFI

MPG B550 Gaming Plus

MAG B550 Tomahawk

MAG B550M Mortar WIFI

MAG B550M Mortar

MAG B550M Bazooka

B550-A Pro

B550M Pro-VDH WIFI

B550M Pro-VDH

B550M Pro-Dash

MSI A520 Motherboards A520M Pro

A520M-A Pro

MAG A520M Vector WIF I

Biostar 500-Series Motherboards

X570GT8

X570GTA

X570GT

B550GTQ

B550GTA

B550MH

A520MH

Gigabyte

Gigabyte X570 Motherboards X570 Aorus Master rev 1.1/1.2

X570 Aorus Master rev 1.0

X570 Aorus Ultra rev 1.1/1.2

X570 Aorus Ultra rev 1.0

X570 Aorus Xtreme Rev 1.1

X570 Aorus Xtreme Rev 1.0

X570 Aorus Pro WIFI Rev 1.1/1.2

X570 Aorus Pro WIFI Rev 1.0

X 570 I Aorus Pro WIFI Rev 1.0

X570 Aorus Pro Rev 1.1/1.2

X570 Aorus Pro Rev 2.0

X570 UD Rev 1.1

X570 UD Rev 1.0

X570 Gaming X Rev 1.1

X570 Gaming X Rev 1.0

X570 Aorus Elite WIFI Rev 1.x

X570 Aorus Elite 1.0

Gigabyte B550 Motherboards B550 Aorus Pro V2 Rev 1.0

B550 Aorus Pro AX Rev 1.0

B550M DS3H AC Rev 1.x

B550M Aorus Pro-P Rev 1.0

B550 Aorus Elite V2 Rev 1.0

B550 Aorus Elite AX V2 Rev 1.0

B550 Gaming X V2 Rev 1.0

B550 Aorus Elite AX Rev 1.0

B550 Vision D Rev 1.0

B550 Aorus Pro Rev 1.0

B550M Aorus Elite Rev 1.0

B550 Aorus Master Rev 1.0

B550 Aorus Pro AC Rev 1.x

B550M Aorus Pro Rev 1.0

B550M S2H

B550M Gaming Rev 1.0

B550M H Rev 1.0

B550 Gaming X Rev 1.0

B550I Aorus Pro AX Rev 1.0

B550 Aorus Elite Rev 1.0

B550M DS3H Rev 1.x

Gigabyte A520 Motherboards A520M H

A520M S2H

A520M DS3H

A520M DS3H AC

A520 Aorus Elite

A520M Aorus Elite

A520I AC

We advise you to update your BIOS carefully. Failure in updating the BIOS or using unlisted BIOS might brick the motherboard. Please check the motherboard model and BIOS version before updating it.