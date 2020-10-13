AMD last week announced their latest Ryzen 5000 series CPU. The Zen 3 based processor starts from the six core up to the behemoth 16 cores processor. The Ryzen 5000 processor does look great from their IPC uplift and newer Core design.
The question about board compatibility remains in the dark, but AMD assured the update is coming shortly. The BIOS update of the Ryzen 5000 system is ready for the X570, B550, and A520 motherboard.
The 400 series compatibility remains in question. Not all the motherboard will support the latest Ryzen 5000 CPUs. As previously explained, the BIOS chip doesn’t fit enough storage for the compatibility update. After AMD announced most B450 boards wouldn’t support Zen 3 CPU, there has been an uproar in the community.
The Ryzen 5000 looks better on paper, and AMD claims it will disrupt the industry. The IPC uplift and newer core design on the Zen 3 CPU claims to beat even the top of the line Core i9 – 10900K. But is subject to change if Intel fully reclaims its position with its 11th generation RocketLake CPUs.
Intel’s 11th generation processor is based on the refined 14nm process node, but it will come with features like PCIe Gen 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4. Only after launch, we might know the full potential of both the CPUs.
AMD is launching its Ryzen 5000 with Ryzen 9 5950X, Ryzen 9 5900X, Ryzen 7 3800X, and Ryzen 5 3600X. All these CPU launches in November. AMD has already released its AGESA v2 firmware for the X570, B550, and A520 chipset motherboards.
We don’t suggest upgrading the system now, but if you want, you can. More optimizations and tweaks are expected to come after launch. Here are some lists of supported motherboards, all the motherboards need a BIOS update. Most of the motherboards have optimized BIOS versions, whereas some motherboards will only let you boot the system.
AsRock
ASRock B550 Motherboards
- B550M-HDV
- B550 PG Velocita
- B550 Pro 4
- B550M Pro4
- B550M/ac
- B550M-ITX/ac
- B550 Phantom Gaming 4
- B550M Phantom Gaming 4
- B550 Phantom Gaming 4/ac
- B550 Phantom Gaming-ITX/ax
- B550 Extreme4
- B550 Steel Legend
- B550M Steel Legend
- B550 Taichi
ASRock A520 Motherboards
- A520M Pro4
- A520M/ac
- A520M-HDV
- A520M-HDVP
- A520M-HDVP/DASH
- A520M-HVS
- A520M-ITX / ac
Asus
ASUS X570 Motherboards
- Prime X570-P
- Prime X570-Pro
- Pro WS X570-ACE
- TUF Gaming X570-Plus
- TUF Gaming X570-Plus (WiFi)
- TUF Gaming X570-Pro (WiFi)
- ROG Strix X570-E Gaming
- ROG Strix X570-F Gaming
- ROG Strix X570-I Gaming
- ROG Crosshair VIII Hero
- ROG Crosshair VIII Hero (WiFi)
- ROG Crosshair VIII Impact
- ROG Crosshair VIII Formula
ASUS B550 Motherboards
- Prime B550-Plus
- Prime B550M-A (WiFi)
- Prime B550M-A
- Prime B550M-K
- TUF Gaming B550-Plus
- TUF Gaming B550M-Plus
- TUF Gaming B550M-Plus (WiFi)
- ROG Strix B550-A Gaming
- ROG Strix B550-I Gaming
- ROG Strix B550-F Gaming
- ROG Strix B550-F Gaming (WiFi)
- ROG Strix B550-E Gaming
ASUS A520 Motherboards
- TUF Gaming A520M-Plus
- Prime A520M-A
- Prime A520M-E
- Prime A520M-K
- Pro A520M-K/CSM
MSI
MSI X570 Motherboards
- MEG X570 Godlike
- MEG X570 Ace
- MEG X570 Unify
- MPG X570 Gaming Pro Carbon WIFI
- MPG X570 Gaming Edge WIFI
- MPG X570 Gaming Plus
- MAG X570 Tomahawk WIFI
- Prestige X570 Creation
- X570-A Pro
MSI B550 Motherboards
- MPG B550 Gaming Carbon WIFI
- MPG B550 Gaming Edge WIFI
- MPB B550I Gaming Edge WIFI
- MPG B550 Gaming Plus
- MAG B550 Tomahawk
- MAG B550M Mortar WIFI
- MAG B550M Mortar
- MAG B550M Bazooka
- B550-A Pro
- B550M Pro-VDH WIFI
- B550M Pro-VDH
- B550M Pro-Dash
MSI A520 Motherboards
- A520M Pro
- A520M-A Pro
- MAG A520M Vector WIFI
Biostar 500-Series Motherboards
- X570GT8
- X570GTA
- X570GT
- B550GTQ
- B550GTA
- B550MH
- A520MH
Gigabyte
Gigabyte X570 Motherboards
- X570 Aorus Master rev 1.1/1.2
- X570 Aorus Master rev 1.0
- X570 Aorus Ultra rev 1.1/1.2
- X570 Aorus Ultra rev 1.0
- X570 Aorus Xtreme Rev 1.1
- X570 Aorus Xtreme Rev 1.0
- X570 Aorus Pro WIFI Rev 1.1/1.2
- X570 Aorus Pro WIFI Rev 1.0
- X570 I Aorus Pro WIFI Rev 1.0
- X570 Aorus Pro Rev 1.1/1.2
- X570 Aorus Pro Rev 2.0
- X570 UD Rev 1.1
- X570 UD Rev 1.0
- X570 Gaming X Rev 1.1
- X570 Gaming X Rev 1.0
- X570 Aorus Elite WIFI Rev 1.x
- X570 Aorus Elite 1.0
Gigabyte B550 Motherboards
- B550 Aorus Pro V2 Rev 1.0
- B550 Aorus Pro AX Rev 1.0
- B550M DS3H AC Rev 1.x
- B550M Aorus Pro-P Rev 1.0
- B550 Aorus Elite V2 Rev 1.0
- B550 Aorus Elite AX V2 Rev 1.0
- B550 Gaming X V2 Rev 1.0
- B550 Aorus Elite AX Rev 1.0
- B550 Vision D Rev 1.0
- B550 Aorus Pro Rev 1.0
- B550M Aorus Elite Rev 1.0
- B550 Aorus Master Rev 1.0
- B550 Aorus Pro AC Rev 1.x
- B550M Aorus Pro Rev 1.0
- B550M S2H
- B550M Gaming Rev 1.0
- B550M H Rev 1.0
- B550 Gaming X Rev 1.0
- B550I Aorus Pro AX Rev 1.0
- B550 Aorus Elite Rev 1.0
- B550M DS3H Rev 1.x
Gigabyte A520 Motherboards
- A520M H
- A520M S2H
- A520M DS3H
- A520M DS3H AC
- A520 Aorus Elite
- A520M Aorus Elite
- A520I AC
We advise you to update your BIOS carefully. Failure in updating the BIOS or using unlisted BIOS might brick the motherboard. Please check the motherboard model and BIOS version before updating it.
