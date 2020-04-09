The Ryzen 9 4900U appeared on the Userbenchmark website. AMD released its latest Ryzen 4000 series APU this year, garnering attention in mobile computing. It might joins Ryzen 7 4800U in the low powered APU section as AMD looks to release its Ryzen powered notebooks. The processor is power efficient and performs better than Intel’s current lineup.

AMD Ryzen 9 4900U is an 8c/12t low powered processor

The new AMD Ryzen 9 4900U was spotted in the Userbenchmark found by the hardware leaker @TUM_APISAK. The Userbenchmark reports the CPU as AMD Ted3-RN. The Ryzen 9 4900U processor has 8 cores, and 12 threads backed up with 12MB of total cache memory. Till now, everything is similar to the Ryzen 7 4800U. The base clock speed on the Ryzen 9 is 1.8 GHz, and the boost clock is recorded at 2.35 GHz, which noted by Tom’s Hardware to be 4.3 GHz. The Ryzen 9 will have 100 MHz faster clock speed than the Ryzen 7 4800U. AMD might also look to change the number of graphical cores on the it.

AMD Ryzen 9 4900U Graphics 🤔

FP6, 1 CPU, 8 cores, 16 threads

Base clock 1.8 GHz, turbo 2.35 GHz AMD Ted3-RNhttps://t.co/Z7AYDtNip9 pic.twitter.com/Y9cvmSkF9N — APISAK (@TUM_APISAK) April 5, 2020

The benchmarks on-site show that the Ryzen 9 4900U is slower than Ryzen 7 4800U. The Ryzen 7 4800U is significantly faster in multi-threaded work. The Ryzen 9 4900U has a better advantage with its single-core performance, but looking at the scores, it is an engineering sample. The single-core performance of the Ryzen 9 4900U is almost neat to the Ryzen 7 4800U. The software fails to read the product, meaning AMD is doing some driver checks and fixing issues.

The Ryzen 9 4800U has a TDP of 15W, and a cTDP ( configurable Thermal design power) between 10 W and 25 W. With the efficiency of the Ryzen 4000 series APU, it looks like the Ultrabook will be getting a massive upgrade in processing and as well as battery life.

As for the GPU, AMD ships all of its APU with Vega iGPU inside it. The Ryzen 9 4900 U has 8 CUs inside it with a base frequency of 1.700 MHz. This iGPU will be sufficient for the APU, and Vega seems to be better than Intel’s graphics. AMD might increase the base frequency of the Vega iGPU to separate it from the Ryzen 7 4800U.

The Ryzen 7 4800U was already looking like the best low powered processor. Intel top of the line low-powered Intel Core i7 – 1065G7 has 4c/8t, and Intel Core i7 – 10710U has 6c/12t. AMD wins both of Intel’s options with two extra cores. What will now AMD present to the table with the Ryzen 9 4900U? But looking at the specs, AMD might not release the Ryzen 9. The case will be clear only during the release or press keynotes.

Lenovo announced that they would be launching Ryzen powered laptops in the coming months. Other companies will also follow to release the Ryzen powered laptops as people get comfortable, and the market demands increase.