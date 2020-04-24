AMD’s new Desktop APU named “Renoir” surfaced in the User Benchmarks database and 3D Mark software. The leak points towards the 7nm Renoir APU, which was expected to be released this year. AMD’s new APU has outperformed its competition in mobile computing, and now it’s coming in the desktop platform as well.

Is AMD about to release 7nm based Renoir Desktop APU?

The first leak about the Desktop APU came from a reputable hardware leaker @_rogame. The user spotted an unknown Ryzen APU in the 3DMarks software. According to the spec, it can be an early adaptation of the Quad-Core APU. The processor had a base clock of 3 GHz and a TDP of 35W. It looks like a low-powered efficient CPU like the GE series or the lower G series.

AMD Artic🤔 Unknown APU

> 3GHz base CPU clock

> 1200MHz iGPU clock

> DDR4 3200MHz CPU score is higher than 4700U & 4600U

GPU score is lower than 6CU Renoir

iGPU clock is also new 35W Renoir Desktop R3 ? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/wBgtRm0qLt — _rogame (@_rogame) April 22, 2020

The processor has a newer improved Vega graphics. The integrated graphics were running 1200MHz, which is slower than your average Vega 8 GPU, hinting it to be lower or equal to Vega 6 graphics. Leaks and scores tend to point it as an engineering sample, but with its 35W TDP, it scores more than the newly-released Ryzen 7 4700U. Even though their TDP has a difference of 10W, the Ryzen 7 4700U is an eight-core eight threads CPU where the APU, as mentioned earlier, is a quad-core.

The APU reported being using an AMD “Artic” motherboard, an undisclosed class of motherboard. We supposed it to be the newer Ryzen B550 motherboard announced this week, but the water becomes murkier as there isn’t more evidence to prove it. The APU was paired with DDR4 – 3200 MHz RAM in testing, further showing it as a desktop APU. The AMD “Artic” is an AM4 socket motherboard meaning it will support older 2nd and 3rd, Gen Ryzen CPUs, with a BIOS upgrade.

Ryzen 3400G successor spotted in UserBenchmarks

Another Ryzen CPU has surfaced in the User Benchmarks database. The CPU named “PD340SC5M4MFH_37/34_Y” is an engineering sample with 4 cores and 8 threads. Reports from Wccftech point that the Engineering sample CPU is from the Ryzen C5 series 65W G CPU lineup.

The unknown CPU runs on the AM4 platform with a base clock speed of 3.4 GHz and a boost of 3.65GHz, slower than the 3400G. It has a lower clock speed than the 3400G, making it score lower. The CPU is an engineering sample, and AMD can increase the boost clock better over 4.2 GHz.

The AMD “Renoir” APU is finally getting the 7nm treatment. AMD has almost created all the 7nm based CPUs as they look to advance to the 5nm process node. New CPUs such as AMD Ryzen 3 3100 and 3300X are coming to the consumer market as they will be competing with Intel Core i3 SKUs. The 7nm APUs is the last product from the 7nm Zen 2 architecture as AMD looks to move ahead with a refreshed 7nm architecture or jump to the 5nm process node.