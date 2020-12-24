Newly surfaced reports show leaks regarding the Tiger Lake-H Core i5 – 11300H and the AMD Cezanne Ryzen 5 5600H CPUs. Both the reports come from the Twitter User TUM_APISAK, who found the database on the Geekbench database. Each of the processors has two results close to each other without a significant difference.

AMD’s Cezanne-H Ryzen 5 5600H trade blows Tiger Lake-H Core i5 – 11300H CPU in the Geekbench Benchmarks

Each of the CPUs is nearing its launch during the CES 2021. AMD prepares its Cezanne processor with the Zen 3 cores while Intel preps its latest Willow cove core-based Tiger Lake H processor. The Core i5 and the Ryzen 5 targets entry-level gaming/editing mobile processor.

The Ryzen 5 5600H leads in the multi-core test with a 5871 score while scoring only 1379 single-core test. Intel scores 1440 in the single-core test, whereas the multi-core scores fall behind with the 4909 scorelines. Intel’s jump for the 14nm to the 10nm process node bears tons of single-core performance. AMD’s Zen 3 core architecture is slower but still performs slightly slower. The 2 extra cores and 4 threads show significant performance lead in the multi-core test.

The Ryzen 5 5600H has 6 cores and 12 thread configuration. The Ryzen 5 5600H uses the Zen 3 architecture with a base clock of 3.30 GHz and a boost clock of 4.25 GHz. The CPU comes with a 16 MB L3 cache. The AMD Vega GPU does the graphical heavy lifting for the APU with 6 execution units. The 35W TDP of the CPU is configurable up to 45W.

The Core i5 – 11300H processor comes with the 4 core and 8 thread configuration. The Core i5 – 11300H has a lower base clock of 3.10 GHz, but it boosts to 4.40 GHz. The 8MB L3 cache is slower than the Ryzen 5, but it has 5MB of L2 cache, making it more viable with the competition. The Intel Xe GPU is a massive upgrade from the older Intel UHD processor, but still, we have to find out about the real-world performance. It has a base TDP of 35W and configurable up to 45W.