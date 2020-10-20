According to the reports from ExecutableFix, we might be introduced to AMD’s upcoming Zen 3 based Cezanne APUS and Zen 2 based Lucienne APUs. There is no insight on the Ryzen 5000 APU until more and more reports and rumors surface online. The newer Cezanne CPU and Lucienne APU will be branded under the same Ryzen 5000 family.

AMD to release Zen 3 “Cezanne” and Zen 2 “Lucienne” under the same Ryzen 5000 APU scheme

Reports are suggesting that AMD is about to release 2 Ryzen 5000 APU lineups. One will feature the latest Ryzen Zen 3 architecture; the other will feature the refreshed Renoir lineup. The Cezanne APU will use the latest Zen 3 architecture while the “Lucienne” takes the Zen 2 refresh architecture.

Releasing the 2 different architectures under a single Ryzen 5000 lineup might pose a problem. The Ryzen Zen 3 architecture will be way better than the older Ryzen Zen 2 architecture. The Slides from AMD clearly show the performance gains when jumping from Zen 2 to Zen 3.

The Zen 3 CPU has a greater IPC and better single-core performance than the Zen 2 counterpart. AMD’s naming scheme will differentiate the Zen 2 from Zen 3, but it looks confusing according to the leaks.

I do love me some teasers. Let's talk business now. Cezanne and Lucienne 😋 OPN 100-0000000285

Ryzen 7 5800U (Zen 3 Cezanne)

8 cores / 16 threads

2.0GHz base – 4.4GHz boost

8 CU @ 2.0GHz

16MB L3 cache

10-25W cTDP — ExecutableFix (@ExecuFix) October 18, 2020

If the previous leaks are believed, the Cezanne Zen 3 will feature Ryzen 7 5800U and Ryzen 5 5600U APUs. Both the APU will feature the latest Vega GPUs and Zen 3 cores. The Ryzen 7 5800U gets 8 cores, and 16 threads in its arsenal as the Ryzen packs the 6 core 12 threads processing power.

For the Lucienne Zen 2, AMD looks to feature the Ryzen 7 5700U and the Ryzen 5 5500U. The Ryzen 7 5700U will feature the 8 cores and 16 threads, whereas the Ryzen 5 5500U will feature 6 cores and 12 threads.

Cezanne Reports:

Cezanne 6-core 😋 2.3GHz base, 4.2GHz boost

7 CU @ 1.8GHz

10-25W TDP https://t.co/LKvCU2Pt0r — ExecutableFix (@ExecuFix) October 17, 2020

The Zen 3 Cezanne looks excellent as the Ryzen 5 5600U gets 6 cores and 12 threads with 7 Vega CU units. The iGPU beats Intel’s HD graphics, but things might shake-up after the Xe graphics launch. The Ryzen 5 5600U ships with a 2.3 GHz base clock and 4.2 GHz boost clock. The APU will have a nominal TDP of 10-25W.

The Ryzen 7 5800U, on the other hand, is a beast thanks to its 8 cores and 12 threads. The APU is clocked at 2.0GHz and boosted up to 4.40GHz. The specs of the Ryzen 7 5800U is a hidden gem with its 8 Vega CU clocked at 2000MHz. The 16 MB L3 cache is going to be beneficial to the cores. There is no information about the TDP of the APUs, but looking at the SKUs, it will feature a 15 – 30 W nominal TDP.

There is more: the Ryzen 3 5400U is also spotted with 4 cores and 8 threads featuring an 8MB cache. It is clocked at 2.60GHz base and boosted up to 4.0 GHz. Still no information on the TDP, but it looks like it might be the same old 15W – 20W TDP. But the 6 CU Vega iGPU is clocked at 1600MHz for better performance.

Lucienne Reports:

Based on the Zen 2 architecture, the Lucienne looks to be the weaker affair in the Ryzen 5000 APU lineup. Already outcasted by its successor, the Cezanne, it still does pack a ton of performance in it. The Renoir refresh will have a weaker cache but might come with a significant price drop.

The Zen 2 based Ryzen 7 5700U comes with 8 cores and 16 threads but with a lower clock speed of 1.80GHz and boost up to 4.40GHz. It has a weak 8 MB cache and an 8 CU Vega iGPU clocked lower at 1900MHz.

Similar story for the Ryzen 5 5500U; it features the same 6 cores and 12 threads layout. It has the same 8MB cache as the Ryzen 7 5700U. Clocked at around 2.10GHz, it boosts up to 4.00GHz, which is significantly lower than its Zen 3 counterpart. The iGPU is also weaker thanks to its more inferior clocked 1800MHz Vega GPU. It features 7 CU, which might sound the same, but the clock speed also matters.

Even though slower than its counterpart, the Ryzen 5300U looks to be an excellent deal for the entry-level laptops. The 4 cores and 8 threads counterpart clocks at around 2.60GHz and boosts significantly to 3.85GHz. The Vega 6 CU boosts up to 1500MHz suiting for casual gaming.

AMD looks to release their latest lineup during CES 2021. The CES 2021 will showcase tons of newer hardware like the Ryzen 5000 APU and the latest 12th generation Intel mobile processors. The “Lucienne” and “Cezanne” look to be a great contender for the 10nm Intel 12th generation processors. CES 2021 is a few months away, and there might be more exciting news on the route. There will be more future and official announcements from AMD in the coming months.