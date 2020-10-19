Ryzen 5000 CPU is now the admirable lineup that everyone is eagerly waiting for. AMD’s 19% IPC uplift on the Ryzen 5000 CPUs and the new core architecture seems stunning, but there wasn’t any proof till yesterday.

Yesterday an unofficial benchmark on the Ryzen 5000 processor surfaced online and blew the previous-gen Ryzen 3000 out of the park. The SiSoftware SANDRA benchmark showed the full potential of the upcoming Ryzen 5000 CPUs

AMD dumpsters it’s older Ryzen 3000 processor with their latest Ryzen 5000 Zen 3 CPUs

TUM_APISAK first spotted the benchmark results. The SiSoftware gave us insight into the newer Ryzen 5000 CPUs. The database shows quite significant information about the CPU, offering a large performance gap between Ryzen 5000 and Ryzen 3000.

Even though it is an unofficial look at the Ryzen processor, we will have to wait for the reviews and upcoming benchmarks test to know the power of Ryzen 5000 CPUs honestly.

There is no benchmark information for the upcoming Ryzen 5 5600X CPUs here. Here is the initial finding in the SANDRA database: Ryzen 9 5950X: 611.94 GOPS Ryzen 9 5900X: 501.27 GOPS Ryzen 7 5800X: 342.18 GOPS

If this doesn’t shed some light on your interest, Twitter Users @haruhaze5719 plotted the graph’s performance, giving insight into every performance sector.

The graph shows a comparison between the older Zen 2 based Ryzen 3000 CPU and Zen 3 based Ryzen 5000 CPUs. There is nearly a 15% difference between the Ryzen 9 5950X and the Ryzen 3950X. The Ryzen 9 5900X beats its predecessor, the Ryzen 9 3900X, by 18%.

Whereas the Ryzen 7 5800X spread its wings ahead of the Ryzen 7 3800X by 18%, matching AMD’s IPC claims. All following graphs were on Processor Arithmetic value.

The multimedia side shows another story with even better performance. Here we see the Ryzen 9 5950X scores 25% higher than the Ryzen 9 3950. Meanwhile, the Ryzen 9 5900X leaps ahead even further than the Ryzen 9 3900X with its 35% difference. The biggest winner here is the Ryzen 7 5800X with 42 higher gains than the Ryzen 7 3800X. Quite astonishing performance gains over a single architectural jump.

The same users did the test on the same testbed; each entry shows the same MSI MEG X570 Unify motherboard. But take these results with a grain of salt because it is an unofficial benchmark release. The performance looks excellent, but we never know how these chips will turn out after launch.

The Ryzen CPUs are up for sale for November, and pre-order orders have popped up around Amazon. Pre-orders have appeared on online retailers, and the CPU will go on shelves on November 5. The 16 core Ryzen 9 5950X starts at $799, the Ryzen 9 5900X at $549, and Ryzen 7 3800X at $449. The lower Ryzen 5 5600X begins at $299, whereas Ryzen 5 5600 goes from around $220. The Ryzen 5 5600 will launch at the start of 2021.