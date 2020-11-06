AMD just released its latest Ryzen 5000 CPU SKUs to the public. In record time, all the Ryzen 5000 CPUs have topped Amazon’s best-selling CPU chart. The Ryzen Zen 3 CPUs are selling fast and large in numbers. The benchmarks leak and the reviews after the embargo lift sure caught the buyer’s attention out there.

Almost all the Ryzen 5000 series CPUs are out of stock. The anticipation of the Zen 3 based CPU was higher, and everyone was eager to get their hands on CPUs. The sheer volume of the Ryzen 5000 was gone in an instant. The Ryzen 9 5950X and 5900X stocks were already limited, but the Ryzen 7 5800X and Ryzen 5 5600X stocks were much better. But only a minute after opening the Ryzen 5000 CPU for sale, everything went out of stock.

Even on retailer shops like Newegg, the stock got emptied in a matter of minutes. The sheer volume of CPUs sold has driven all its Ryzen 5000 CPU as Amazon’s Bestselling CPUs. The top spot goes to Ryzen 5 5600X, as it is budget-friendly with a lot of performance behind it.

The Ryzen 5 5600X is a 6 core 12 thread processor at $299. For $299, it has substantially better single-core performance than the Core i9 – 10900K. Plus, when overclocked, it has the potential to beat an 8 core Intel Core i7 in multi-threaded workloads. But the best part is the performance scales even higher in Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 9 CPUs. The holidays sure look great from AMD and their team.

There is no guarantee for the stock, though. As AMD pushes its stock to the retail market, everything gets sold in minutes. According to Amazon customer care, the chips are to be restocked next week. But AMD needs to push to meet demands, or they might get caught up like Nvidia.

Thanks to the architectural improvement and core design change, AMD has caught up to Intel. The 13% IPC uplift has proven worthy and dethrones Intel in single-core performance. But Intel is about to release its latest 11th generation Processors. The Rocket Lake CPU claims to have double-digit IPC improvement and better single-core performance. Consumers want value, performance, and competition, which is precisely what AMD delivered with its Ryzen 5000 CPUs.