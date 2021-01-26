AMD looks to launch its latest Cezanne APU today as of reports. The next Zen 3 based mobile APU shapes up its latest Ryzen 5000 for the launch with the mobile architecture details. AMD is trying to cement itself in the mobile market while competing with Intel and its Tiger Lake processors.

A look inside the AMD Ryzen 5000 Cezanne APU

Videocardz.com reported that AMD is releasing the latest Cezanne APU featuring its latest Zen 3 architecture. AMD is finally pushing TSMC’s 7nm process node to its finest version with the latest architecture.

The Cezanne APU has a die size of 180mm2, packing 10.78 billion transistors. A 10% increase in the transistor count compared to Renoir APU. The major improvement comes with a single cache pool for all the cores with a double cache design. The large 16 MB L3 cache allows for faster access, better core communication, and reduces total power draw with increased bandwidth.

AMD claims better Zen3 mobile processor performance. The latest architecture ensures IPC uplift and better single-core performance. The Ryzen 9 5900HX, an unlocked 8-core processor, is the flagship processor. The 8 core processor is 19% faster than the Intel Core i9 10980HK. It has better battery life than the 10980HK offering 2 hours longer battery life. The Laptop’s battery life lasts 4 hours more in Idle, 1.1 in video playback, and 2 hours in general use compared to its Intel counterpart.

The Zen 3 architecture offers better single-core performance beating the older 10th generation Intel processors. The Ryzen 9 4900H falls behind 23% showing the power harnessed from the newer architecture. But Intel is offering its latest Tiger Lake processor, which AMD confirmed the Ryzen 5000 APU would give a tough fight.

The low powered processor is also getting a significant upgrade. Each processor is equipped with USB 3.1 and USB C support with 2 X NVMe SATA connections and one PCIe Discrete GFX connection. It seems AMD is unwavering with its older Vega iGPU as it offers better performance. Intel has upgraded to the Xe GPU, but it seems Vega is still good enough for the upcoming APUs. The iGPU comes with a sustained max frequency of 2.1 GHz and reaches 2.15 TFLOPs of GPU horsepower.

Major laptop manufacturers have teased new devices featuring the latest Ryzen processor during CES 2021. Manufacturers like Asus and Acer have updated the lineup with newer older or upgrading the older models with the newer APUs.