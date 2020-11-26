It seems the Ryzen 5000 APUs are soon hitting the market. The Ryzen 5800U APU is the first CPU to leak within the Geekbench 5 database. The Zen 3 based Cezanne family’s Ryzen 7 processor was spotted by @leakbench.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800U leaked benchmark spotted on the Geekbench Database

The Ryzen 7 5800U process is the next APU featured in the mobile processor segment. The Zen 3 architecture powers the Cezanne APU family. The Ryzen 7 5800U is spotted on the Geekbench shows strong performance in both single-core and multi-core performance.

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800U scored 142 points in the single-core and 6450 points in the multi-core tests. The system on the device uses 8GB of DDR4 system memory clocked at 2666MHz. There is a significant update on the Ryzen 7 5800U with increased single-core performance compared to the older Ryzen 7 4800U.

The Ryzen 7 4800U, on average, scores 1031 points in single-core tests and 5845 scores in multi-threaded workloads. It is stunning to see a 38% gain in the single-core performance. Comparing the performance of the Ryzen 7 5800U is gaining a lead against the Tiger Lake-U processors.

Even before the launch, the Cezanne family APU poses a problem for the Intel Tiger Lake-U processors. The multi-threaded performance of the Ryzen already posed a threat to the Intel CPUs. Now AMD has closed the gap in the single-core front as well. The performance uplift shows AMD’s research and development’s power of growing the notebook segment. There is no official debut date for the APUs. But the expected debut of Ryzen 5000 APUs might be during CES 2021.

The Ryzen 7 5800U features 8 cores and 16 threads. It has a base clock of 1.9 GHz and boosts up to 4.4 GHz. The cache size has significantly increased on the Ryzen 5000 APUs. The Ryzen 7 5800U has 16MB of L3 cache, generous enough for better performance. What shocks us is that the Ryzen 7 5800U retains the same 10W TDP configurable up to 25W. AMD sure does push a lot in the mobility platform.