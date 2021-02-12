We thought the Ryzen Cezanne Desktop APU could take a lot of time to reach the desktop market. The rumored Ryzen 7 5700G has made some headlines in the past but now a new listing of the processor has surfaced online. The 8-core desktop APU auctioning the processor with benchmark results.

AMD Ryzen 7 5700G spotted online on eBay with leaked specifications and Performance Benchmarks

AMD hasn’t confirmed Cezanne APU lineup yet. There are tons of leaks regarding the Cezanne desktop APU. The AMD Ryzen 7 5700G was spotted online on eBay. The seller uploaded an image of a processor in a tray and the benchmarks. It finalizes on the upcoming Ryzen Cezanne APU processors. But since the processor is an ENG SAMPLE it is not safe to say that the processor is set to release soon.

The Ryzen 7 5700G has 8 cores and 16 threads with a boost clock of 4.45 GHz. The CPU has a cache size of 16 MB. The ENG SAMPLE has an OPN code “100-000000263-30”. The Cezanne desktop APU comes with 8 CUs running at 2.0 GHz.

The seller posted a benchmark on the processor with 2 overclocked values. The seller deliberately clocked the processor at 4.6 GHz running at 1.3V and 4.7 GHz running at 1.425V. The Ryzen 7 5700G has stock scores of 613.6 in the single-core test and 6296.2 in the multi-core test. At 1.3 GHz the processor scores 648.7 in the single-core test and 6718.1 in the multi-core test.

The Ryzen 7 5700G comes slightly behind scoring 647.4 in the single-core test and 6960.0 in the multi-core test when overclocked at 1.425V. The 8-core processor scores 1514 points in the single-core test and 15456 points in the multi-core test in Cinebench R23.

But before you jump and grab the processor, there are no drivers for the Cezanne Desktop APUs. Till then the seller asks the user to use a discrete graphics card until the official drivers are released. The Cezanne APU runs on the AGESA 1.2.0.0 BIOS firmware and isn’t compatible with 400-series motherboards.

The AMD Ryzen 7 5700G is the latest Cezanne APU. The Cezanne APUs come based on a 7nm process node. The Zen 3 architecture boosts the single-core performance of the Ryzen processor. The Vega iGPU is way better than Intel integrated graphics. The Ryzen 7 5700G costs $500 on eBay.