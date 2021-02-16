AMD is gearing its Cezanne Desktop APU offering its now fabled Ryzen Vega iGPU. The Chinese market has been getting these Cezanne APUs ahead of the launch. AMD has sent some qualification and validation samples to the System Integrators (SI) and OEMs. The Ryzen 7 PRO 5750G surfaced online with benchmark scores.

AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5750G spotted on Chinese Forums overclock at 4800 MHz.

AMD is revitalizing the Ryzen Desktop APU with the Cezanne APUs. The Ryzen 7 5750G is the upcoming 8-core 16 thread processor with the Pro Integration. The Ryzen Pro security and data encryption technology. The AMD Ryzen 7 Pro seen on the Chinese Forum is an engineering sample with a boost clock of 4.4 GHz. The listed processor has a similar specification to the previously leaked Ryzen 7 5700G.

The leaker posted pictures of the AMD Ryzen 7 5750G Cezanne Desktop APU to 4.8 GHz across all 8 cores. The CPU maintains the clock speed with 1.47V power. Further overclocking the processor caused system instability and crashes. The Ryzen 7 5750G runs on the Asus ROG Crosshair VII Hero WiFi X470 motherboard and 16 GB of DDR4-4133 MHz memory.

At the overclocked speed of 4.8 GHz, the APU scored 660 points in the single-core and 6898 points in the multi-core test. The CPU-Z benchmark shows the Zen 3 architecture working hard to improve the single-core performance.

The Ryzen 7 5750G is not for the retail market. It is for the professionals who value security more and costs quite higher than your average CPUs. But that is not going to stop Chinese retailers from selling these CPUs. The Chinese market has been getting tons of new Cezanne APUs. But most of them are engineering sample that has surfaced in eBay.

Still, there is no information about the launch of the Cezanne APUs. The Cezanne APUs have been spotted using the X470 and X570 motherboard platform. But since there are no official drivers for these processors making it’s iGPU useless. AMD might introduce the Cezanne APUs are OEM and SI only part but we will have to wait for the official announcement.