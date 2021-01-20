AMD is kicking up the desktop APU game with a sited leak of the Ryzen 7 5800G. The 8 core processor is the upgrade for the upcoming Ryzen 7 5700G processor with some spec boost. We don’t have the Ryzen 9 APUs’ information, making the Ryzen 7 5800G the flagship APU.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800G spotted in the TECHPOWERUP GPU-Z Validation

A word of caution there is no concrete information on the website. There is basic CPU information followed by lesser information on the iGPU. The processor comes under the GPU section, which makes it acceptable for its limited information. The validate processor has OPN “100-000000263-30_Y” with sources calling it out as Ryzen 7 5800G.

The Ryzen 7 5800G presented is an engineering sample. The software isn’t able to pick up significant information about the iGPU inside the processor. The previous Ryzen 7 5700G had a base clock of 3.0 GHz and boosted up to 4.45 GHz. Comparing the metric with the 5700G, the 5800G will have a higher base or boost clock with the same 16 MB L3 cache.

The Ryzen 7 5800G packs the Vega 8 graphics core with 8 ROPs and 8 TMUs. It has a total of 512 streamline processors and sits on a 128-bit bus interface. The Vega GPU has a weaker 1800MHz clock speed. The Vega GPU on the Ryzen 7 4750G runs on 2100MHz, making it look much weaker. But keep in mind that this is an engineering sample with changes coming in the final retail unit.

Based on the 7nm process and the newer Cezanne architecture, the desktop APU will be limited to PCIe Gen 3.0 interface speeds. But as of now, we won’t get an upgrade to PCIe Gen 4.0 in Cezanne desktop APU.

AMD looks to launch the Cezanne Desktop APU in H2 of 2021. But the current constraints and lower production capabilities might push the 5000 Desktop APU behind. It might take a lot of time for the Ryzen 5000 desktop APU to release officially.