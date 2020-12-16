The AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU surface online with the Asus TUF series laptop. Now, a definitive benchmark has surfaced online showing the feat of the Zen 3 core architecture. The Geekbench benchmark shows a significant increase in the single-core performance beating the Ryzen 7 4800H.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Zen 3 processor has significant IPC uplift performing 35% better than the Ryzen 4800H in single-threaded workload.

Twitter user TUM_APISAK spotted the benchmark results on the Geekbench. The Zen 3 based Ryzen 7 CPU has a similar 13% IPC uplift to its desktop counterpart. The newer core architecture has brought significant IPC upgrades and managed to edge out Intel in the single-core performance.

The Geekbench benchmark showed the Acer Nitro AN515-45 notebook with the Ryzen 5 5800H. The configuration shows the Ryzen running with the 16 GB of DDR4-3200 RAM in dual channel mode. The Ryzen 5 5800H scores 1475 points in the single-core and 7630 points in the multi-core test. The Ryzen 5 shows a 35% improvement in the single-core test and 15% faster in the multi-core test than its predecessor. Finally, the Ryzen processor is showing improvement in mobile computing as well.

The Ryzen 7 5800H is an 8 core and 16 thread CPU, a part of the Cezanne-H lineup. It has a base clock of 3.20 GHz and boosts up to 4.45 GHz. The 8 core processor has a cTDP of 35W – 45W, allowing the all-core boost clock to reach 4.40 GHz. It has 16 MB of L3 cache. The CPU comes with the Vega graphics processor refined on the same 7nm node.

Finally, the Cezanne family is showing up to the party as the CES 2021 close in early. The Ryzen 9 5900HX leaked early with the potential of overclocking it. Intel is also gearing up its 11th generation Tiger-Lake mobility CPU with the refined 10nm process node.