We are finally getting a glimpse of the upcoming Cezanne Desktop APU. An engineering sample of the upcoming Ryzen 7 surfaced online. The confusion still ensues as it might be a Ryzen 7 5750G or the Ryzen 7 5700G. AMD prepares the desktop Cezanne APU alongside its Cezanne mobile APU for 2021.

AMD Ryzen 7 8 core Cezanne spotted with leaked benchmarks and images

The engineering sample was found in the Chinese Tech Outlet Weixni. Twitter user HXL took some pictures of leaks and the benchmarks. The ‘100-000000263-30_Y’ OPM number doesn’t shed light on the engineering sample, but still, we get some information aside from its SKUs.

The engineering sample has 8 cores and 16 threads, so let’s refer to it as Ryzen 7 APU. The APU, aside from its 8 cores, has a base clock of 3.0 GHz and boosts up to 4.45 GHz. It has 16 MB of L3 cache and supports overclocking.

As GPU, it has the Vega 8 (512 SP) GPU inside it, but no graphics driver as of yet. The leaker didn’t post any gaming benchmark. Plus, the APU is reported to draw 65W. The information comes straight from the CPU-Z software, but since this APU is an engineering sample. Significant changes may occur in the final product.

The CPU-Z references it as the Ryzen 7 3700X processor. It is a Ryzen 7 part with the older Zen 3 Vermeer processors. As for the results, the APU was tested in stock and overclocked state. The Ryzen 7 APU scores 613.6 points in the single-core and 6296.2 points in the multi-core benchmark.

When overclocked, the APU reaches 647.4 points single-core and 6960 points in the multi-core test. The leaked information on the APU shows slight performance improvement when overclocking with a voltage of 1.468V. The APU was able to hit 4.7 GHz when overclocked.

The leaked Ryzen 7 APU showcased better performance in single and multi-core performance thanks to Zen 3 architecture. The APU does support overclocking and is soon available in the late Q2 or early Q3 of 2021. As for the price, the Ryzen 7 APU might cost around $300 US making it a hot commodity among PC builders.