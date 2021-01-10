AMD prepares the upcoming Ryzen 5000 Dekstop Non-X CPU. The previous leak regarding the Ryzen 9 5900 and the Ryzen 7 5800 are real. AMD is pushing the non-X CPUs for the OEMs and their pre-build desktops.

AMD prepares AMD Ryzen 9 5900 and Ryzen 7 5800 for pre-build systems with specifications

The Ryzen 9 5900 and the Ryzen 7 5800 are the higher-end Non-X variant. Weirdly, AMD is pushing the non-X variant for the OEMs only. Previously the Ryzen 5 3500X was the only OEM CPU in the lineup. But AMD seems to push all the non-X variant to OEMs and their pre-builts.

According to previous data and new data for Ryzen 9 5900, The 12 core and 24 thread SKU comes with 64 MB of L3 cache. It carries has ‘100-000000062’ OPN code. The Ryzen 9 5900 has a base clock of 3.0 GHz and boosts up to 4.70GHz

The Ryzen 7 5800 comes with 8 cores and 16 threads with 32 MB of L3 cache. The 8 cores CPU has ‘100-000000456’ OPN code. The Ryzen 7 5800 has a base clock of 3.4 GHz and boosts up to 4.6GHz.

Both the chips will have a capped TDP of 65W. Yes, their performance might not entirely match but still capable of overclocking. The Ryzen non-X performs 5% – 10% slower than the X variant. These CPUs do support overclocking, squeezing extra performance.

Since they are OEMs only CPU, the Ryzen 9 5900 and the Ryzen 7 5800 won’t be spotted in the retail market. The listing will pop up on the second hand used site or re-seller site without the cooler. Both of the CPUs are over the $300 mark and support the latest Ryzen 500 series motherboard. The AMD Ryzen 9 5900 is featured at $499, while the Ryzen 7 5800 cost only $399. Expect the OEMs to list these Ryzen CPUs in the coming weeks.