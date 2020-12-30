CES 2021 is inbound at the start of the year with packing some fascinating hardware. Asus is finally going ahead with AMD introducing Ryzen 9 5900H in its ROG Strix Series gaming laptop. Even before the digital showcase, the Ryzen 9 5900H performance has leaked with some impressive numbers.

AMD Ryzen 9 5900H beats the 4900H by 20% in both single-core and multi-threaded performance

The Ryzen 9 5900H is a strong contender with its 8 core and 16 threads. The Cezanne Ryzen 9 5900H comes with the latest Zen 3 architecture with improvement IPC improvement. The Ryzen 9 5900H was spotted in the Geekbench library with impressive numbers.

The Ryzen 9 5900H can score 1520 in the single-core test and 9325 in the multi-core test. The older 4900H can only score 1,236 in the single-core test and 7015 in the multi-core test. There is a 20% improvement in the performance of the latest Ryzen 9 processors.

The Ryzen 9 5900H has a base clock of 3.30GHz and a maximum frequency of 4.64 GHz. It comes with a massive 16MB cache followed by a cTDP of 35W – 45W. After a year of proving the Ryzen 4000 CPU’s worth, Asus is finally introducing the Ryzen processor in its Strix series. According to the leak, the Ryzen 9 5900H processor is configurable with up to 32 GB of system memory and up to 1 TB SSD.

The latest Asus ROG Strix laptop will feature the top of the line RTX 30 series mobility GPUs ranging from the RTX 3060, RTX 3070, and RTX 3080 GPU options. Each of the offerings comes with a 300Hz 1080p display or a 1440p panel with a 165Hz refresh rate. The flagship panel on the Asus ROG will ship with a 4K display with a 60Hz refresh rate.

Still, there is no information about the pricing or the availability, but we expect Asus to showcase the laptop in the virtual event of CES 2021. The CES 2021 kicks off on Monday, January 11th, as we anticipated big companies with massive hardware launches.