AMD’s upcoming Ryzen 5000 series Cezanne APU is a fierce competitor to Intel’s Tiger Lake CPU. The Zen 3 based APU has a strong performance like its desktop counterpart with higher single-core performance. The AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX benchmark has leaked out with an impressive Geekbench performance.

AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX 8 core CPU is the flagship Zen 3 CPU with a supposedly overclocking support

AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX is a flagship APU competing against Intel’s top tier Core i7 CPUs. It will replace the Ryzen 9 4900HS. Ryzen 9 5900HX is kind of a newer entry on the Ryzen APU family. The “HX” prefix is a newer entry, hinting that the Ryzen 9 is overclockable.

TUM_APISAK spotted the APU in the Geekbench 5 benchmark software. The Ryzen 9 5900HX scored absolutely domination scores on the Geekbench, beating the Core i7 – 10750H. The Ryzen 9 5900HX scores 1423 in the single-core score and 6912 in multi-core scores. Compared to the Core i9 – 10980HK, it has the same number of cores but scores 1280 in the single-core test and 5895 in the multi-core test.

The Core i7 – 10750H doesn’t even stand a chance against the Ryzen 9 5900HX. The Intel Core i7 – 10750H scores 1148 in single-core and 5537 in multi-core performance. The Ryzen 9 5900HX is faster, beating the Core i7 by 25% on all fronts. Compared with the Ryzen 9 4900HS, there is a 30% massive difference between the Zen 2 and Zen 3 based CPU.

The Ryzen 9 5900HX is seen on the Asus Zephyrus GX551QS series with a clock speed of 3.30 GHz and boosts up to 4.59 GHz. The system came with a 48 GB DDR4 system memory. The Ryzen 9 5900HX has the latest Zen 3 architecture with eight cores and 16 threads.

The AMD Zen 3 Cezanne APU is set to launch on CES 2021. The upcoming Ryzen 5000 is expected to split into two families featuring Zen 3 and Zen 2 CPUs. The SKUs are quite confusing for casual buyers. Intel is coming up with its latest Tiger Lake 11th gen processor. Now everything looks to accumulate in the upcoming CES 2021.