The Radeon RX 6700XT is set to release on March 18. The card is highly expected to create a massive impact on the gaming market with its impressive hardware. We expected newer versions and specialized versions of the latest RX 6700 XT. But it seems the RX 6700XT is getting the same treatment as its older brothers.

AIB like Powercolor, Gigabyte, and XFX teases their upcoming Radeon RX 6700XT graphics cards.

Videocardz got information on the upcoming six graphics cards. The Radeon RX 6700XT is releasing this week and AIB partners have already teased their version of the graphics card. Most of the graphics cards are quite similar to the higher-end RX 6800XT and RX 6900XT designs.

Sapphire Radeon RX 6700XT Nitro+ and Pulse Series

Sapphire is introducing two new Radeon RX 6700XT graphics cards. The Sapphire Radeon RX 6700XT is the top model triple fan design. The two fans come with 9 blades whereas the end features a 12 blade fan design. The single 12 blade fan pushes the airflow on the central heating assembly.

The heatsink comes with 6 massive heat pipes and boasts a factory overclock. The massive heatsink is impressive with its 2.7 slot design. The Radeon RX 6700 Nitro uses an 8+6 pin connector configuration. The card comes with an impressive backplate and extends beyond the PCB. There is a cutout on the back to let air pass through the aluminum fins.

The Pulse is the simplified version of the Radeon RX 6700XT. The Pulse version comes with dual fans and a dual-slot card design. The 12 blades of the fans efficiently push the air towards the central heatsink. The Pulse heatsink looks weak with its several aluminum fins and heat pipes. The backplate on the Pulse features a backplate with a longer heatsink. The card is powered by an 8+6 pin power connector.

XFX Radeon RX 6700XT Speedster Merc319 and Qick319

The XFX Speedster Merc319 and Qick319 are impressive lines of graphics cards from the XFX family. The Speedster Merc319 was first introduced for the Radeon RX 6800XT followed by the Qick319 version.

The XFX Radeon RX 6700XT Speedster lineup comes with a triple fan setup and triple slot design. The XFX Merc319 is the high-end version featuring an excellent cooling system followed by a premium look. The backplate of the graphics card features a cutout to dissipate the hot air from the back.

The Speedster series aluminum heatsink subsequently cools down the GPU and the memory of the graphics cards. The Radeon RX 6700XT Qick319 is quite similar to the Merc319 but comes down in price. XFX reduces the cost of the graphics card keeping the Qick319 more mainstream.

Gigabyte Radeon RX 6700XT AORUS Elite Series

The Gigabyte Radeon RX 6700XT Aorus Elite is the first Aorus model for the RX 6700XT. The triple fan and triple-slot cooling solution is massive expected to perform better. The card has a nice aesthetic and features RGB lighting around the fans. The backplate has a clean finish and extends beyond the PCB. The backplate features a cutout for heat to dissipate from the back.

The Aorus comes with a massive logo on the front and the backplate. The main heatsink has a massive heatsink and features a large copper heat pipe. The card features two HDMI 2.1 ports and 2 DisplayPort 1.4 connectors.

Powercolor Radeon RX 6700XT Hellhound series

The Powercolor is a bit of a mainstream graphics card looking to cover a ton of gamer demographic. It is a budget option with a plain red and black offering. This is the first graphics card teased by PowerColor.

The Hellhound offers a simplistic design with a black color shroud and backplate. The card comes with a dual-slot graphics card and triple fan design. It seems PowerColor is doing the same offering a cutout on the backplate.