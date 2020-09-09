AMD seems ready to showcase its NAVI Radeon RX 6000 GPU. Frank Azor, the Chief of Architecture of Gaming Solution and Marketing, hinted to reveal the newer RDNA2 GPU tomorrow (10th of September).

The NAVI RX 6000 GPU is gaining hype as Nvidia newly announced their latest RTX 30 series GPU.

AMD RDNA2 GPU looks to compete with Nvidia’s best

The Radeon RX 6000 GPU uses TSMC’s 7nm process node. AMD boasts even better performance and Ray-tracing support. The newer RDNA2 GPU has bettered the older GCN with 50% more performance and lower power usage.

The AMD roadmap showcased better performance per watt. The 7nm process will move to a better 7nm advance node for increment in transistor efficiency. The GPU is allowed to fit even more transistors in its smaller package for better performance.

The performance of the GPU significantly increases, with more performance per watt.

The Newer RDNA2 GPU will feature a newer micro-architecture with variable-rate shading and hardware-accelerated Ray-Tracing. AMD is following the Ray-Tracing path as Turing based NVIDIA GPU starts making it mainstream.

As huge companies like Microsoft and Sony uses AMD’s latest Zen-based CPU and custom RDNA GPU on their latest consoles. It seems AMD is trying to beat Nvidia just like they beat Intel. Intel got disrupted with AMD’s Zen 2 based CPU but AMD has to go beyond that to beat Nvidia.

The RDNA2 does fully support the latest DXR 1.1. The Demo showcased the power of AMD and its powerful Navi GPU. AMD does seem to catch up to Nvidia.

The newer graphics card will utilize DDR6 Memory, hardware-level ray tracing and witness a 2.5x gain over the older NAVI GPU. AMD might launch a higher-end GPU competing with NVIDIA’s best of the best RTX 3080 cards.

AMD might showcase the NAVI GPU tomorrow

Frank Azor kept teasing the RDNA2 NAVI GPU on his twitter account. The latest tease includes lyrics from the song “Tomorrow.” Frank might be flirting GPU showcases tomorrow online.

It is an excellent teaser from AMD unveiling its NAVI GPU tomorrow. Frank doesn’t mention what is going to be showcased tomorrow. If there is no NAVI announcement, we hope to see a Zen 3 announcement and launch of the new Ryzen 4000 series Desktop APU.

"The sun'll come out

Tomorrow

So ya gotta hang on

'Til tomorrow

Come what may

Tomorrow, tomorrow!

I love ya tomorrow!

You're always

A day

Away!" — Frank Azor (@AzorFrank) September 9, 2020

AMD has given hints about its latest GPU, even in the game Fortnite. The custom creative map AMD arena might hold secrets to the upcoming release. Nevertheless, Frank Azor’s tweet is more impactful than the game.

Plus, AMD is getting much hype for the RDNA 2 based GPUs. Nvidia has stated dominance with their RTX 30 Series GPU, and AMD needs a lot to beat it. The RTX 3090 is alone the fastest card on the market.

But AMD only seems to compete with the RTX 3070 and RTX 3080 with its line of enthusiast GPUs.