AMD Ryzen 5000 Desktop launch was a hit and has stirred up the industry. But in the end, AMD teased their fans and viewers with the performance of the upcoming Radeon RX 6000 series “Big Navi” graphics card. AMD Ryzen has finally disrupted the industry. Will the Radeon RX 6000 garner the same success?

AMD Radeon RX 6000 series teased showcasing its gaming prowess at 4K resolution

During the AMD Ryzen Keynote, CEO Lisa Su gave us a good look at the upcoming massive Big Navi flagship graphics card and showcased some substantial benchmarks numbers. It is capable of running games on 4K with the highest possible graphical resolution. The unspecified Radeon RX 6000 graphics card does pack and seems to take the fight to Nvidia.

The Radeon RX 6000 series was tested in 3 games, Borderlands 3 (DirectX 12, Badass Quality), Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (DirectX Ultra Quality), and Gears of War 5 (DirectX 12 Ultra Quality). In all the three titles, the Radeon RX 6000 series graphics card delivers constant 60+ FPS, according to AMD.

The Radeon RX “Big Navi” is paired with the Ryzen 5000 processor pronouncing better gaming solutions solely by AMD itself. If the benchmarks are trusted, we can finally see paring an AMD CPU and AMD GPU to play 4K games. The reported “Big Navi” card is reportedly known as Radeon RX 6900XT and is based on the NAVI 21 GPU.

The newer RDNA2 based GPU looks like a stepping stone for the upcoming AMD GPUs. The RDNA2 might not entirely be as powerful as the RTX 3080. But the benchmark performance of the Radeon RX 6900XT does look promising. If the card is placed right around $599, it might disrupt the market and be a compelling option against the RTX 3080. A killer 4K gaming solution and looks to tear Nvidia apart.

AMD looks to introduce the Radeon RX 6000 series graphics card on October 29th. AMD’s Radeon GPUs are expected to showcase its performance in the latest PS5, Xbox Series X console, and the GPU looks promising as well. AMD looks to unveil all its AMD Radeon RX 6000 series GPU this October and might hit shelves in November.