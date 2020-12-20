AMD gears up its new Ryzen 5000 series desktop CPUs. After the massive success of the Ryzen 9 5900X and the Ryzen 7 5800X, the non-X version of the card is being prepared. Both parts look to be OEM exclusive, which will not be sold separately.

AMD Preps Ryzen 9 5900 12 Core and Ryzen 7 5800 8 core for OEMs

The Ryzen already packs a strong lineup with its Zen 3 based processor. Patrick and Momomo_US reported the upcoming Ryzen 9 5900 and Ryzen 7 5800 processors targeted towards OEMs.

100-000000062 should be the Ryzen 9 5900https://t.co/56LC5m9nnr — Patrick Schur (@patrickschur_) December 19, 2020

The Non-X is the low powered version of the Ryzen family. Non-X and X products have different clock speeds and TDP. The upcoming Ryzen 9 5900 and Ryzen 7 5800 will have a lower TDP of 65 W and a lower clock speed. But there is no information about CPUs clock speed and boost clock.

The Ryzen 9 5900 comes with a 64 MB cache, while the Ryzen 7 5800 comes with 32 MB of cache. As both of the cards are non-X versions, AMD still retains the overclocking feature. When overclocking the CPU, it might reach the expected base reach performance of its Ryzen X counterpart.

The Ryzen 9 5900 and the Ryzen 7 5800 comes at a slightly lower price point. The AMD Ryzen 9 5900 is expected to price at around $499, while the Ryzen 7 5800 might cost about $399. But the Ryzen 9 5900 and the Ryzen 7 5800 won’t be available for the public and solely push to the OEMs. The OEMs and System Integrators might get hands-on with limited supplies. AMD previously released the Ryzen 5 3500X for the Asian market and SIs. There were some listings for the Ryzen 5 3500X, but now the CPU is nowhere to be found. We can expect the Ryzen 9 5900 and the Ryzen 7 5800 to be offered in the pre-built system from tons of system vendors.