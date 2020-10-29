AMD finally released the Radeon RX 6000 series graphics card. The claimed performance and specification on the latest Radeon RX 6000 cards are massive. AMD means business with its latest RNDA 2 based GPU, and Nvidia should be scared.

AMD unveils the Radeon RX 6900XT, RX 6800XT and RX 6800 all with 16 GB GDDR6 VRAM

The Radeon launch event was short and sweet, highlighting all the Radeon cards. The Radeon RX 6800XT looks to be the best card on the lineup after Radeon RX 6900XT. Yes, the Radeon RX 6900XT was a great deal breaker and performed equally to the RTX 3090. But the price and usability case of the Radeon RX 6800XT is more compelling.

The RX 6900XT is a massive $1000 card competing with the RTX 3090. It comes with 80 compute units featuring AMD’s latest Ray Acceleration cores. The card has a game clock of 2015Mhz and a boost clock of 2250MHz. The 16 GB GDDR6 memory is excellent enough to support 4K gaming and ships only 300W of power.

The Radeon RX 6900XT trades blow with the RTX 3090 while shipping 30W lower than the competition. The performance uplift is boosted thanks to the newer Infinity Cache storage on all the GPUs. The Infinity Cache system is high-speed storage on the GPU die. The cache system allows the cores to access the information faster, increasing its computational power.

The Radeon RX 6800XT was the star of the show. The 16 GB GDDR6 GPU comes with 72 compute units. It is the toned-down version of the RX 6900XT. The GPU has a similar clock speed of 2015MHz and boosts up to 2250MHz. It features the same 128MB infinity cache ships a total of 300W of power.

It performs neck to neck with the Nvidia RTX 3080 with similar performance. Both of the cards trade blows in several game titles. But the Radeon RX 6800XT starts at $649, which is $50 less than RTX 3080. The RTX 3080 faces a supply shortage, making seemingly better for AMD and its Radeon RX 6800XT.

The Radeon RX 6800 is mid-ranger going against Nvidia’s RTX 2080Ti or RTX 3070. It comes with 60 compute units and the same 128MB infinity cache. The 16GB DDR6 VRAM is backed by a base clock of 1815MHz and a boost to around 2105MHz. The card draws over 250W performing better than the RTX 2080Ti in several instances drawing overall less power.

The RX 6800 is priced at $579, quite confusing pricing looking at its performance and specs. The RX 6800XT and RX 6800 will be available on the market from November 18. The Radeon RX 6900XT hits the shelves on December 8.