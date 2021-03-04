AMD is finally releasing its fourth card of the Radeon 6000 series graphics card. We finally have the official specification of the Radeon RX 6700XT. The massive 12 GB graphics card is going head to head with the RTX 3060Ti and RTX 3070. A simple paper launch from AMD. But what are the odds that the general public can get the new GPU? All in all, it looks like the wrong time to release a new card.

AMD Radeon RX 67000XT releasing on March 18 at $479.

We finally get to see the longly awaited Radeon RX 6700XT graphics card. A mid-range offering from AMD pitched directly against the NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 3070. AMD official released the specification for the RTX 6700XT ahead of the launch with some impressive specs.

The Radeon RX 6700XT comes with 40 compute units with an impressive 2424MHz game clock. The lower 40 CU in the graphics card does affect its performance. But Overclocking the card does seem to improve the performance by a lot. It comes with 16 Gbps GDDR6 VRAM reaching an impressive 384 GBps bandwidth.

The RX 6700XT has a 12.4 TFLOPS power and paired with the Infinity cache system the card will achieve higher performance. The infinity cache system does elevate the problem of the 192-bit bus. Even though the RX 6700XT comes with a problematic 192-bit bus like on the RTX 3060, the infinity cache system will increase the effective bandwidth.

The Radeon RX 6700XT is the successor of the previous RX 5700XT. But the RX 5700XT maxes out 9.8 TFLOPs. The RX 6700XT and RX 5700XT come with the same 40 CU. AMD has truly improved their graphics card performance. The card has a TGP of 230W. The AMD has utilized the TSMC’s 7nm process node to its fullest.

The benchmark reports show the Radeon RX 5700XT is on par with the RTX 3070. It trades blows with the RTX 3070 while all-out beating the RTX 3060 Ti. Of course, AMD is aiming for the RX 6700XT to play all the 1440p games at max settings. The company is pushing the card for the 1440p high-refresh-rate gaming. But the card clearly doesn’t achieve more than 120 fps, which none of the cards can achieve. AMD also clarifies that a high VRAM graphics card also affects the performance in-game.

The rasterization performance on the Radeon RX 6000 series is stunning. But the ray-tracing performance of the card takes a hit. AMD still working on the Fidelity Scaling technology. Yes, It is a direct answer to Nvidia’s DLSS technology. AMD stated they need a lot of time to release the upscaling technology and will ship on all the platforms including consoles.

The Radeon RX 67000XT starts at $479. It fits right in the price range considering its 1440p performance. But we are facing silicon shortages all over the world. Every manufacturer is facing a problem with production. There are shortages in the GPU market as well. AMD must be happy to release the Radeon RX 6700XT but will there be enough cards on launch day?

AMD is setting up their website to sell their GPUs and AIB will also be releasing their custom cards. But that doesn’t seem to solve the scalpers and mining problems. So this is a kind of mixed paper launch. But we would have to wait till March 18 to acquire the new Radeon RX 6700XT.