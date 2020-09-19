AMD will introduce its latest Zen 3 CPU on October 8. As the Zen 3 CPUs are gaining traction in the community, they have been going around as Ryzen 4000 series.

Leaks suggest that AMD Zen 3 based CPU will not be called Ryzen 4000. The Ryzen 5000 is the successor to the older Ryzen 3000 series processor.

Up until now, we expected to see Ryzen Zen 3 CPU to be the new Ryzen 4000. But due to bad marketing, AMD is renaming their CPU to Ryzen 5000.

Ryzen 5000 Vermeer CPU will max out at 12 cores

According to unknown sources, the Ryzen Vermeer CPU will max out at 12 cores. The Ryzen 5900X is supposed to be the high-end CPU for the Vermeer CPUs.

The current generation has Ryzen 3950X as the best consumer CPU. The drop-down from the Ryzen 9 5900X might support the upcoming performance improvement.

But the leak from Patrick Schur should be taken with a grain of salt. Leaks do not entirely give truth on the topic but do shed some light on the parts.

Look, what I've found! 🙂 AMD Ryzen 9 5900X (12 Core)

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X (8 Core) — Patrick Schur (@patrickschur_) September 16, 2020

The Ryzen 4000 series is kept as the Renoir architecture. AMD has to deal with tons of lousy marketing if they keep the same name for the newer Zen 3 CPUs. AMD is expected to launch Renoir APU following this year.

The Zen 2 based APU looks to enter the market, whereas the Ryzen Zen 3 is titled Ryzen 5000. The Ryzen 5000 separates itself from the Renoir APU and the mobile processor.

The Ryzen 5000 CPU does not feature an iGPU making great sense separating itself from the Ryzen 4000 series APU and mobile CPUs. We only know about the Ryzen 5000X series by now. But we expect a refreshed version of the processor ‘XT’ version shortly.