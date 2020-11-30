Nvidia and AMD both had a disappointing launch this year with not available stocks in the market. Nvidia has already addressed the problems and the constraints on the following topic. But AMD hasn’t been able to provide a reference model like Nvidia. The custom model on the Radeon RX 6800XT and RX 6800 might not match MSRP for a few weeks.

AMD’s custom Radeon RX 6800XT and RX 6800 model will hit MSRPs in the coming few weeks

The news mainly comes from a Q&A session regarding the inflated prices of custom Radeon RX 6800XT and RX 6800 graphics card. HardwareUnboxed’s Steve and Tim managed to ask a few questions and get answers from AMD correlating to the current inflation situation. AMD said the following:

“We have had a private conversation with AMD. They assured us that in 4 to 8 weeks, there would be AIB cards available at MSRP. They said they enabled the AIBs to achieve the 649 dollars [RX 6800 XT] MSRP, and they expect that to happen within 8 weeks.”

Steve Walton, Hardware Unboxed (Via Videocardz)

The graphics card problem will still linger till early 2021. The question posed also carries over to the AIB. The AIB can’t push enough cards to the market because of the current environment’s trade constraints. AIB partners were quick to act in the situation and increase the pricing of the cards. The price inflation on RTX 30 series and Radeon cards can be seen.

Videocardz managed to get some stock information from the various retailers. The chart from Videocardz shows the inflation on each Radeon RX 6800 series card. On average, each card’s price is inflated by $100 over the MSRP. AMD replied the card prices would drop near MSRP in 4 – 8 weeks. The current scenario shows both Nvidia and AMD struggling to fight inflation. It seems everything looks to normalize during early 2021.

It is a bad time for gamers and enthusiasts alike. The lack of graphics cards on the market is causing uproar in the community. As the stocks get cleared in seconds, AIB partners have been inflating prices on the GPUs. Yes, AIB cards are better than reference models offering more astonishing clock speed and cooling hardware. But AIBs were smart as gamers look to pay more money to get hands-on with the new hardware. As for the RX 6000 or even RTX 30 series card’s pricing and availability, we will have to wait till early 2021.