Multiple Leaks have surfaced online regarding the AMD NAVI GPU, confirming the two models. The new NAVI Radeon RX 6900XT is reported to have 16GB of VRAM. The big NAVI is touted as the flagship card for AMD.

The Event on 28th October is quite exciting for the upcoming NAVI GPU based on the RDNA 2 architecture.

NAVI 21 “Radeon RX 6900XT” confirmed to ship with 16 GB VRAM with NAVI 22 shipping with 12 GB VRAM

Rogame tweeted the final specification and the configuration on the upcoming NAVI GPUs. The 2nd generation NAVI GPU is currently based on the new and improved RDNA2 Architecture. The confirmed cards are named NAVI 21, known as the Big NAVI, and the NAVI 22 GPU.

🧐 I've now got confirmation for both : > Navi21 16GB VRAM

> Navi22 12GB VRAM I have no idea if these are full die or cut down SKUs — _rogame (@_rogame) September 17, 2020

The Radeon RX 6900XT is the flagship card of the series. It will come in a 16 GB Samsung GDDR6 RAM configuration sitting on the 256-bit bus. That is weaker than the RTX 3080 with its 320-bit bus. The RX 6900XT comes with the NAVI 21 GPU, and it seems it will get a bandwidth upgrade later on the line.

The NAVI 22 GPU comes with 12 GB GDDR6 RAM with a 192-bit bus. It isn’t clear which configuration will be using the NAVI 21 GPU. We might see the GPU in the Radeon RX 6800XT or even the Radeon RX 6700XT.

The RX 6900XT looks to be the top end tier card, whereas the supposed RX 6800XT is a high tier card with a $500 price range.

AMD showcased their latest GPU in Fortnite, hinting a triple and dual-slot card.

AMD teased their newer graphics card in the Fortnite arena. The Flagship card, the RX 6900XT is a triple-slot card with a massive heatsink. The card features a triple fan setup with a 2 x 8-pin connector. Other than the RAM specification, there isn’t much about the newer 2nd generation NAVI GPU.

The RX 6900XT has a decent I/O and a Type-C connector (Virtual Link) for VR headsets. It has 1 HDMI connector and 2 DisplayPort Connectors. The Radeon logo on the top has red lighting only.

The thick aluminum heatsink suggests that the RX 5900XT does draw tons of energy and needs an efficient cooling solution. There is also a proposed 2-dual slot design, but it hasn’t been confirmed.

AMD will unveil their latest GPU on the 28th of October, and we are highly anticipating the launch of the Radeon GPUs. The 2nd generation looks excellent on paper supporting hardware-level Ray-Tracing and even better shaders cores.

The 2nd half of 2020 will be great for hardware buyers, and even the holiday’s dropping soon brings even more steep discounts.