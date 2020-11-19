The Radeon RX 6800 and Radeon RX 6800 XT launched yesterday with big hopes from AMD. The Radeon RX 6800 XT performance is excellent on FP64 computing but falls behind in Ray-Tracing computing. But AMD seems to share the same fate as Nvidia as there is news about low market availability.

Microcenter Warns of Extremely Limited Supply of Radeon RX 6000 GPUs

Asus previously warned buyers that there won’t be enough stock for the Radeon RX 6800 XT. Now the warning has turned into reality as Microcenter warns buyers as there are limited supplies of the latest Radeon RX 6000 series graphics card.

Micro Center Admin LandShark stated limited availability on the Radeon RX 6000 series cards and have to wait on the AIB partners. The cards’ initial shipment is relatively scarce, but Micro Center expects additional GPUs’ additional shipments later on in the launch and subsequent days. All card shipments and stocks vary from location to location, and not all customers will get the cards.

To make matters worse, Micro Center is not accepting online orders. Customers can’t even place an order for in-store pickup. The security measures applied are to prevent scalper and bot from getting the cards. Plus, AMD had already issued guidelines for selling Radeon RX 6000 GPUs and Ryzen 5000 series CPUs. Plus, Micro Center is only allowing one card per customer to limit scalpers.

People are already camping for Radeon 6000 Series video cards at least one Micro Center.https://t.co/Lvh27p7LWj pic.twitter.com/NuvH1BxDbt — Glenn Berry (@GlennAlanBerry) November 17, 2020

AMD is facing a similar launch problem as Nvidia did with its RTX 30 series cards. It seems nothing is going right in 2020 as companies face limited supplies. AIB partners haven’t officially released their cards, but they might also face limited supplies. XFX and MSI, both the partners, warned their customers ahead of the Radeon RX 6800 series launch.

AMD looks to ramp up the supplies of the Radeon RX 6800 series cards according to the demands. The Radeon RX 6800 XT is best suited for the RX 6800 series. Both the cards have similar performance to their Nvidia counterparts. The AMD Radeon RX 6800 starts at $579, and the Radeon RX 6800 XT begins at around $649.