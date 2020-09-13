AMD officially announced its keynote event date for the Ryzen Zen 3 Processors and RDNA 2 GPU. It is hard to keep a product hidden from keen enthusiasts as leaks are floating around the internet.

An alleged picture of an AMD GPU has paved its way, which many people believe it as a Big NAVI GPU. AMD set its GPU keynote for 28th October at 10 am pacific time.

A picture of Big Navi surfaced online. The card is in the engineering state with testing being done. The card is attached to a CPU cooler which is done in an early development state of the card. The BiliBili forum’s users point out the card using a GDDR6 module.

There are stickers labeled “Full Secure XT AB ASIC” and “Typical Samsung 16GB”. The Big Navi card is using the Samsung GDDR6 memory. The memory has a layout of 3+3+2 limiting the bandwidth below 320bit.

There is no confirmation if the card in the picture is a flagship card. The card in question might not be the Flagship Navi GPU. Plus even though it is a flagship card it falls behind the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090.

It might have a 256bit bus bandwidth which is weaker when competing against RTX 3080’s speed. The cooler attached to the GPU is smaller suggesting an even more powerful card coming from AMD.

But looking at the picture, AMD does seem to lack behind in speed. Nvidia has teamed up with Micron releasing the DDR6X memory which is significantly better. AMD might lean towards HBM type memory but it might not be as successful as the DDR6X memory.

Nvidia released its RTX 30 series GPU this week, even hyping the launch of the AMD Big Navi.

The leaked information isn’t confirmed yet. The picture in question might not be the aforementioned Flagshipped Navi GPU. But the source is unconfirmed and the picture has very little information about the graphics card. So trusting the image isn’t 100% good.