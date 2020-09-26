Among Us debuted in November 2018 as an underdog indie title. The developer Innersloth had to wait almost a year, during the pandemic, for people to notice its existence.

Suddenly, Among Us became an overnight success. People from all over the world, YouTubers, influencers, and game streamers were swearing by the game. And yes, it’s very, very fun and unique.

As a result of the craziness, Innersloth announces the sequel is no longer a possibility. Among Us 2 was going to be a “multiplayer space mystery,” bigger than ever.

It’s not bad news, though. It only means Innersloth is working on the original game. The studio will fix and improve the co-op that caught the world by the tail.

Among Us on Steam

The latest game craze on Steam belongs to Fall Guys. Both games have a moderate price on Valve’s storefront and offer a free mobile version.

Among US Review

“A party game of teamwork and betrayal for 4-10 players…in space!”

Among us sets 4 to 10 players on space with retro visuals. The online adventure happens before the spaceship departs towards the sky.

The trick is, though, one of the Crew members is the impostor. Each round, the game randomly chooses 1 or 2 impostors and lets the players known without alerting anyone else.

$4.99 for so much fun is a gift.

These Impostors have the ability to kill other players. Their objective is killing everyone else, whereas the rest must uncover the imposters to kick them off the ship.

Another way of winning the game is by completing various tasks, so the ship is ready to launch. The impostor will sabotage your missions, obviously, so be prepared to meet the obstacles.

You can also check the ship’s cameras to keep tabs on other players. Additionally, you must report dead bodies to start building your suspect list. You can even call emergency meetings to discuss and vote to kick someone out.

On the other side, the impostors may kill the crewmates and frame innocent victims. They can also pretend to run errands, blend, make friends, and play the victim.

Causing sabotage, sneaking, and crawling through the vents is the impostor’s way. Deception, false evidence is their coin. In the end, evil deeds reward victory!

It’s a great game to hang out with your friends and meet new friends via online or LAN parties. You have to use the game’s chat (or a Discord voice chat) to discover the impostors. At the same time, the impostors have to lie their way through the end, so, whatever they do, they must do it secretly.

Lastly, the game allows cross-play between PC, iOS, and Android.

Windows PC/iOS, Android

Publisher: Innersloth Developer: Innersloth Among Us release date: November 16, 2018 The Future of Among Us

A month after the studio revealed their sequel plans, they canceled any hopes for Among Us 2.

Innerloth wrote the code for the original Among Us is antiquated, so working on the current product sounds more reasonable. Moreover, given its rise in popularity, the developer is looking to make the game more stable.

That also means all of the improvements Innersloth was working for Among Us 2 is going to the current entry. At least, that what the developer published on “The Future of Among Us” post.

“We have decided to cancel Among Us 2 and instead put all our focus into improving Among Us 1” – Innersloth.

What’s going on with Among Us?

Following the game’s ascent to Twitch leaderboards, the co-op has unstable servers. Lag issues, chat issues, and sudden kicks are becoming a problem.

Aside from making the servers bigger, Innersloth is working on color blind support as an accessibility feature. Additionally, the game is adding a new friend’s system. Plus, the devs are working on a new stage.

Adding an in-game voice chat would be very nice too. So far, the game relies on its deep integration with Discord.

The truth is the developer wasn’t expecting the game to be “this big.” As a result, adding more things, let alone creating a new version, is a difficult task.

There’s not a release date for the new features and contents. Still, the developer is working on the servers always.

With over 60 million downloads on mobile and over 10 million downloads on Steam, Innersloth certainly has the resources to create something better.

Yet, the game’s simple graphics are part of its success. It means anyone can play the game no matter the phone or computer they have. There’s no system spec gateway keeping fans at bay.

Console version?

Lastly, I have to add the developer has no plans for a console version. He says porting Among Us for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, or PS4 is too tricky.

We can assume this multiplayer game will remain as a PC/mobile title only.

In Summary

Among Us was, in fact, an experimental game that became an overnight success. Now, the studio believes fragmenting the player base is not the wise choice. Instead, the right choice is fixing what’s already there.

I would say, Among Us it’s not just a trend. If the health crisis has shown us something, it is that gaming does bring people together. And finding a nice hobby where we can share with our friends without going outside is always helpful these days.

Go ahead, give it a try. The developer is working on making it better, but it’s already a fun-as-hell co-op title.