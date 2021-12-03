Best Among Us Discord Server

The popularity of Among Us has given rise to some of the most visited servers on Discord. Here, we explore the best of them.

This is the official discord server of the creators of Among Us game. You can get the latest information on game updates and changes. If you need to inform a game bug or get information on merchandise, this is the right place for you.

They also have a server status page where you get to know if the server went down. The dev team is highly active. They post frequently on game information and development on this server.

This is the largest community-based discord server for Among Us. With a high member count, they are always on the lookout for moderator staff.

This community also manages server roles with at least six different roles. It has an events page with global game events notice and dates. With the network page, this community also promotes and features other discord servers. It also has a dedicated page for giveaway announcements and event submission. The leaderboard feature tracks the best players from the crowd of members.

Finally, if you want to play modded games instead, check out the game-mods page. It has information on downloading and installing various modifications of Among Us. Or if you need a break from gaming, you can always pick up the hangman game on this server.

The second-largest Among Us discord server also has similar features to the first one. This server has leaderboard-based giveaways. The mod team hosts tournaments that you need to win for participation.

Rules are simple with punishment for misbehaving. I found the FAQ section helpful for newer players. It has concise answers to questions about gameplay and channel use.

For contribution, check out the forms page. It has information on different event openings and staff application forms. If you want to dive right away into gaming, you can join matchmaking or check out the lobby first. This server also has dedicated channels for Minecraft and other VC games. Or, you can pick up a modded game lobby from a large number of channel lists.

With self-proclaimed best voice channel gaming, this has a rising member count. But it is not as active as the previous servers. It also has a dedicated channel for promoting Livestream users.

Still, it has great matchmaking lounges and a general chat section for users. It also has a separate meme section. It also has a music lounge and health-hotlines page. With a few modded game channels, you can also seek other users for game participation.

If you are a Reddit user, you may already know that this channel is linked with the subreddit of the same name. With fewer members, the channel has well-managed mod support. Frequent checks and bans make this server as clean as possible.

This server is targeted for 13+ age groups. So the moderators don’t allow anything disruptive or toxic. They also want you to speak English only. They encourage opening a ticket and talking to a staff member to report harassment.

This server has separate channels for mic and no-mic games for both modded and regular games. They also maintain an active list of bugs and issues in the game for public access.

A dedicated wiki discord server for the Among Us Wiki website. This website connects wiki volunteers with wiki readers. The wiki page contains detailed information on the Among Us universe.

The wiki contains Game History, Game elements, special features, and modded game information. They have almost 3000 files with more than 600 article pages.

The discord server welcomes suggestions and fan-creations. It also provides access shortcuts to different pages of the wiki. Finally, the channel also encourages memes and gameplay highlight clips. There are some off-topic channels for sharing arts, pets, and topics.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where Can I Find More Discord Servers for Among Us?

There are mainly two ways of finding different discord servers.