There is excellent news for all Among Us fans! InnerSloth will now be assisting the gamers in preventing cheaters and hackers. Recently, the developer’s updated notes which address the prevalent hacker issue in Among Us. This, however, may not get you rid of all the cheats for the game, but it does allege to provide you aid to some extent.

Similarly, the patch also introduces a host of a new batch of changes to the game. This mostly includes improvements in quality of life. Now, there is even an option for the players to obliterate the Taskbar while using the game’s invisibility mode. Likewise, they can also wipe away the security logs while sabotaging comms on MIRA. This will free the Imposters while escaping around the map to kill people.

Also, what gamers should know is – InnerSloth has discovered some new bugs and glitches in the game. While the developers made the patch in a bit of haste, players must look out for these newfound malfunctions. Worry not; you will soon see the updates to deal with these bugs. Nonetheless, the procedure to do so could be more time consuming than the anti-cheat updates. That is why the players will have to go through this a little longer.

Yet another thing mentioned in the patch notes was InnerSloth’s plans for Among Us. This included adding player accounts to the game by December. At first, they won’t have friend-lists, but will still let players report accounts that may be cheating or hacking.

Similarly, InnerSloth also plans on introducing a new map for Among Us. This one will be bigger than Polus and Henry Stickman-themed. Polus being the most popular map in the Among Us community, and Mira being the least favored – adjustments in the maps will be a great giveaway for the gamers! Besides that, it also plans to make the game available in more languages while localizing it.

Well, it is a disgrace for the hackers and cheaters to ruin the fun experience of the game. However, we hope this new update will solve the issue. Among Us is available on Mobiles and PCs. Further updates and additional features are unquestionably something to look forward to.