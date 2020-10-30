Intel finally provides what we hardware enthusiasts needed the most. The Intel Core 11th generation Rocket Lake Desktop CPUs are launching in Q1 2021. Now the benchmarks scores leaked online show considerable gains in single-core performance. Intel is showing promises with its latest architectural change.

Intel Core Rocket Lake ES Clocks out at 4.2 GHz with its newer Cypress Cove Cores.

Twitter user TUM_APISAK spotted the benchmark for the latest 11th generation Rocket Lake on the UserBenchmark database. The CPU is a massive processor maxing out at 8 cores and 16 threads. The 8 core Rocket Lake processor has a base clock of 3.4 GHz and a boost up to 4.2 GHz. Since this is an engineering sample, we can expect an even higher clock speed from the upcoming Rocket Lake CPUs.

The 8 core Rocket Lake CPU scores 179 points in single-core performance, 368 points in 2 core, 682 points in 4 core, 1115 points in 8 core, and 1623 points in 64-core tests. We still don’t know what CPU SKU this might be. Since it is an 8 core CPU, it shows a vast improvement compared to the previous-gen Core i7 – 10700K. The unnamed CPU was 21% faster than the Core i7 – 10700K. The Core i7 loses even with its 5.1 GHz boost clock speed.

Comparing the 8 cores 11th generation CPU with the Core i9 shows an 18% faster performance. The Core i9 has 10 cores and still loses with its faster 5.3 GHz boost clock. It seems that the 11th generation ES sample is a strong contender. If the Rocket Lake CPUs hit 5 GHz, we expect a significant uplift in single-core performance. But it faltered on the multi-core test, only winning the Core i7 – 10700K by 7% in 8 cores and 4% in the 64-core test.

Intel’s latest 11th generation does show promises as the company claims it offers double-digit gain over the pre-existing Skylake offerings. Not only that but the Rocket Lake Desktop CPUs a mix of Sunny Cove and Willow Cove design paired with the latest Intel Xe Gen 12 GPU.

The CPU was tested on the MSI Z590 motherboard, which utilizes the same LGA 1200 socket standard. The Z590 is supposed to bring support for PCIe Gen 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4, to name a few. The 10th generation Comet Lake ran on the same LGA 1200 socket, but a change is imminent. Intel is shifting to an LGA 1700 socket size for its upcoming Desktop CPUs.

Intel tries to gear up for the launch of 11th generation Core CPUs. The 11th generation has introduced newer architecture and faster single-core performance. The Rocket Lake CPU will fight the upcoming Ryzen 5000 Zen 3 Desktop CPU. The Ryzen 5000 CPUs are a class above Intel’s older 10th generation. AMD claims that it has a massive 19% IPC over its processors. The 11th generation will be a direct answer to AMD’s latest CPUs.