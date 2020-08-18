The Android 10 update for Redmi Note 7 finally got rolled out a few days ago. These smartphones have already started receiving Android 10 based MIUI 12 updates in some regions, while others are still running on MIUI 11.

After some withdrawing and re-releasing, Redmi 7 finally received stable Android 10. The 20 GB version has launched with a July 2020 security patch. Apart from that upgrade, there are no significant changes. However, there seem to be some noticeable bugs.

Users took to the MI forum after the release and expressed their dissatisfaction. The smartphone seems to counter various screen freezes and lags while operating. The slow-motion function in the camera also happens to not work with glitches. Another major problem that the users reported was of Wi-fi connectivity and calls over the connection.

While many users have already taken the update and rolling their reviews, many are waiting for the MIUI 12 to be available on their devices as well.

Details Of The Update Build number : V11.0.1.0.QFGEUXM Size : 2 GB Change Log: July 2020 Android Security Patch Stable MIUI Increased system security



The 2GB size tag is quite a hefty one for the upgrade. Since these are releasing in batches, it might be possible that not all users see the update on their devices. According to Xiaomi, the update will soon be available on all phones, including other Xiamo systems as well.

Once your device gets the update, you will get a notification regarding so. In case you don’t receive one, you can also check for it manually. To do that, go to Settings > System Update. To do the upgrade, a minimum of 80% charge is required. You can also do the update while keeping the phone on cost. However, a high battery charge and even a secure internet connection are recommended.

Another important thing to note for the update is data backup. make sure to back all the important data up before installing. If you are switching from Developer/Beta ROMs, all your data might be erased as a clean flash is required. To prevent any serious damage to your device, this is highly recommended.

Some User Reviews

One bug that I found is with the camera. After the update, the camera crashes when going to Slow Motion mode. I cleared app data/reset the device but the issue remains.

I updated my RN7 this morning because Updater sent me a notification. Now I see available wifi networks but I can’t connect with any… I tried rebooting, temporary activating airplane mode, restarting router, resetting network data on my RN7. Nothing helps.

having a terrible trouble with wifi calls, especially with sound, on top of that youtube video speed became slow motion as default, screen freezes almost everytime.

After updating to this version today, my phone don’t work at all anymore, i’ve got a black screen right after the Redmi logo, it vibrates, i receive notifications, but only in black screen and I can’t use it. Tried to volume up + power but it don’t work, the screen goes black right after the redmi logo. I don’t know what else to do, i’ve got blocked fastboot

The update, however, seems to be problematic over most Xiaomi devices. Here’s what a Redmi 8 pro user commented

After recent update it doesn’t start.. I’m using Redmi Note 8 Pro ans using this app since last few months and after this recent update for this app it stucks at the welcome page and didn’t go further or show anything. It’s a platform where they post suggests and tricks and now they even cannot test their own app before sending the updates!!

General RedMi Updates

The Android 10 update has been a long-standing one. Much of the excitement is also linked to the Android 10-based MIUI updates, especially the version 12. As a matter of fact, some fans are more excited about the MIUI updates as they include more features compared to the Android OS ones. Some of them are the UI changes, bug fixes, and improvements the updates tag along.

For example, the MIUI 12, which will soon be available across all devices, has many exciting features to look forward to. It includes new icons, fonts, native app drawer, Live wallpapers, and support for full-screen navigation.

Final Words

We hope that the update is available on all devices soon. But more importantly, we hope that the bugs are rectified at the earliest too. What do you think of the update?