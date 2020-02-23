Good news for all the Android fans, Android 11 is on its way, and it is packed with some fantastic features. And from the looks of it, Google Pixel users are finally getting the scrolling screenshot feature.

Google, for a long time, was promising its users to make the feature available. And since it’s already a big hit in other devices like Samsung, LG, and Huawei, it was only a matter of time that Google Pixel would get the feature too.

Google promised it’s user last year that they would make the feature available. And when Pixel 4 launched, the scrolling screenshot feature was missing. But as Google readies the launch of Android 11, there is a pretty big chance of the feature’s availability.

Will Android 11 Have The Scrolling Screenshot Feature?

On February 19, Google released its first developer preview for Android 11. And by developer preview, it means it truly is a preview just for the developers and for the Pixel 2, 3, 3A, and 4. So, installing the preview is not much of a use for a normal user.

However, XDA Developers spotted the first signs of the feature after going through the update. But the truth is the feature isn’t adequately working. And it isn’t enabled by default either.

When they tried taking a screenshot, there appeared an “Extend” option that was manually activated. And when they tap the pop-up, it says, “Not Implemented!”

So, even though the feature isn’t activated at the moment, there is a possibility. Since it is only a developer preview, there is still time for Android 11 to come out officially. And Google users are hopeful of getting the feature on the next update.

Other Features.

The scrolling screenshot isn’t the only feature that Android 11 will have. There is plenty more to keep the conversation going.

Here are some of the features that the users will get to experience once the Android 11 drops:

One-Time Permission.

Users can allow temporary access to the camera, location, and microphone through one-time permission. If they tap “Deny” twice for specific consent, it immediately implies as “don’t ask again” and stops bothering you with permission requests.

Bubbles.

The bubbles feature lets you open multiple chats in messenger. This feature will be available for all messaging apps. Right now, it’s only supported on Google’s own messaging app. But it will eventually work on other apps as well.

Dedicated Conversation Section.

Google also made it easier for users to find their ongoing conversations instantly. There’s a dedicated conversation section on the notification shade that helps you separate conversations from other notifications.

5G Experiences.

Android 11 will come with an enhanced and updated connectivity APIs so users can take full advantage of 5G. It will provide faster speed and lower latency to more users. And also makes it possible to extend users’ WiFi app experiences, like loading high-res game assets and streaming 4k videos.

New Screen Types.

With the updated APIs you can use the entire both the pinhole and the waterfall screen to its full extent.

Neural Networks API 1.3

In Android 11, Google has expanded the operation and control of the Neural Networks API. To optimize common use cases of the API, Google has added new operations and execution controls.

Scoped Storage.

The Android 11 upgrade sees enhancements in different privacy areas like opt-in raw file path access for media, batch edit operations in MediaStore, and updated DocumentsUI.

Security.

Google has improved its security system to the fullest with the new Android 11 update. The expanded biometrics support will meet the need for a wider range of devices. The BiometricPrompt will now support three authenticator types along with three levels of granularity.

The BlobstoreManager will help apps to share data blobs safely and easily with other apps.

Google has also expanded the use of compiler-based sanitizers in security-critical components. And to catch memory issues while in production, it is enabling heap pointer tagging for apps. These platform hardening might cause repeatable/reproducible app crashes in the developer’s code. So, it’s better to test the apps beforehand.

Image and Camera Improvements.

The Android 11 has multiple changes and upgrades in the camera and image section. The ImageDecoder API will let you decode and render image sequence animations that are stored in HEIF files.

You can mute the vibration during camera capture from ringtones, notifications or alarms.

The NDK APIs let apps encode and decode images from native code for graphics or post-processing. And you don’t need an external library as the images will retain a smaller APK size.