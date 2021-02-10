The Google OS hype is lately being revived as leaked images have surfaced just a few weeks before the release of Android 12. The preview builds are expected to launch later this month. XDA developers have gotten their hands on documents surrounding Android 12. The document highlighted changes made in Android 12 along with screenshots.

One of the reported screenshots reveals the notification bar on the new Android version.

Apple had added a little ‘dotted’ indicator on the status bar. This indicator would show if the device’s microphone and camera are in use. Google appears to have a similar option in Android 12. When the camera and microphone are under use, there is a dot on the status-bar beside the battery icon.

Additionally, reports also say that the indicator would feature toggle settings. Users will be able to set permissions for the camera and microphone through the indicator. This is something still missing from the iOS which Google has incorporated.

Widgets Feature Alongside Privacy Improvements

In addition to the privacy settings, Android 12 is also going to get iOS-like widgets. The leaked images show Android 12 equipped with widgets dedicated to conversations. The images show information like the latest messages, missed calls, and activity status on the widgets.

XDA developers also revealed that Google aims to make these conversation widgets mandatory. This rule applies to all Android devices.

While the images aren’t verified yet, Apple has been supportive of other smartphones adopting its privacy strategies. This makes it more likely that we could see such features in the latest version of Android.

Some reports remain skeptical of such changes making it to the operating system. Critics who remain adamant about Google’s intentions say that they can’t see this happening anytime soon.