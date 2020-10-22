Recently, Apple introduced the iPhone 12 Mini along with its vanilla, Pro, and Pro Max in October 2020. The Company has cheered up many of its fans as the phone returned with a size smaller than 6 inches. The Mini variant is lighter to carry around and is also cheaper. It is also easier to use one-handed for most people.

However, the other smartphone companies do not seem to be approving of advancing into the “Mini” series of their phones – at least for now. Still, we need to figure out if such features will be cherished and demanded by Android OEM.

Digital Chat station seemingly supposes that the iPhone 12 Mini attributes are not worthwhile. It claims that no other company, besides Apple, will follow the trend of “Mini.” This, apparently, is due to the higher cost of production while doing so. The leaker also talked about building a screen for 12 Mini is not cost-effective for over the years.

Moreover, the Company needs to cut down the panels to the mini size as per the leaker’s remarks on Weibo. This most likely would not have been a biggy if it was for a phone like Mi 10T Pro. But for something like that of the iPhone 12 Mini, the supplier would require a longer time and resources. And this could also lead to ballooning up of the cost of materials for an OEM.

Likewise, companies like Xiaomi have taken the polling systems to collect reviews of their fans to know their thoughts about smaller screens. As per the sources, the small phone affects battery life inversely. Hence, Redmi has stated that it could adopt the little screen feature in the future but for now, it is more focused on the phone’s impact on battery life.

Similarly, as per the Digital Chat Station reports, no Chinese OEM is involved in releasing “Mini” variants of their phones. Besides, having foldable phones and tablets may include the issues of the convenience of carrying it in the pocket. Therefore, we won’t be expecting the “Mini” series of any Android OEM for now.