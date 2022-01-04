All Anemo Characters Ranked in Genshin Impact

There are 7 elements in the world of Tevyat- Anemo, Pyro, Cryo, Geo, Hydro, Dendro, and Electro. An element that can be best used to deploy with other elements, Anemo is one of the valuable and underrated elements in Genshin Impact.

Synonymous with the wind, Anemo Users utilize wind, air, and tornadoes to deal with great damage to their opponents. So with the right character, you can do significantly more damage to your enemy.

Xiao

Additional Title: Bane of all Evil

Bane of all Evil Weapon Type: Polearm

Polearm Artifact Sets: Viridescent Venerer 2- Piece Set(5 Star), Gladiator’s Finale 2- Piece Set(5 Star)

Viridescent Venerer 2- Piece Set(5 Star), Gladiator’s Finale 2- Piece Set(5 Star) Rarity: 5 Star

If you need someone to do all the heavy lifting in your party, Xiao has the highest base ATK in the game. Xiao deals huge amounts of damage with his Elemental Burst and is a proven valuable character to go through the Spiral Abyss. Xiao has easily proven himself to be one of the strongest Adepti in existence with his incredible fighting capabilities.

Lemniscatic Wind Cycling (Elemental Skill)

Xiao lunges forward towards his enemies and deals with Anemo DMG against enemies in his path. This skill can also be used mid- air.

Bane of All Evil (Elemental Burst)

Xiao brings forward to put on the Yaksha Mask that greatly increases his jumping abilities and increases the AoE ATK DMG. Xiao converts all his ATK DMG into Anemo DMG that cannot be overtaken by any other elemental infusions.

Recommended Weapons for Xiao

Primordial Jade Winged-Spear (5 Star) +3.2% ATK on hot for 6 seconds.

Can stack up to seven times. Occurs once every 0.3 seconds.

+12% DMG at 7 stacks. Staff of Homa (5 Star) +20% HP

ATK Bonus is based on 0.8% of Character’s Max HP. When HP is below 50%, ATK Bonus is increased by 1% of max HP

Kaedehara Kazuha

Additional Title: A wandering samurai who has left his homeland l

A wandering samurai who has left his homeland l Weapon Type: Sword

Sword Artifact Sets: Gladiator’s Finale 2- Piece Set(5 Star), Gladiator’s Nostalgia 4- Piece Set(5 Star), Viridescent Venerer 4- Piece Set(5 Star)

Gladiator’s Finale 2- Piece Set(5 Star), Gladiator’s Nostalgia 4- Piece Set(5 Star), Viridescent Venerer 4- Piece Set(5 Star) Rarity: 5 Star

Sword wielding Kazuha’s moves are incredibly powerful and great for triggering Elemental Reactions. He can group his opponents with his elemental skill to cause a good amount of Damage. Kazuha grants the party an elemental damage bonus so players in search of a good DPS or even DPS Support character may opt for him.

Kaedehara Kazuha’s Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst are as follows:

Chihayabaru (Elemental Skill)

Kaedehara Kazuha unleashes a secret technique of the Wind to pull enemies into Kazuha’s Potion before darting towards them within the AoE Anemo DMG. Kazuha then propels into the wind and comes down with a Plunging Attack known as Midare Ranzan.

Kazuha Slash (Elemental Burst)

Kazuha slashes against his opponents in his own signature style to deal with AoE Anemo DMG. The blade causes a passage namely Autumn Whirlwind that deals with AoE Anemo DMG. When Autumn Whirlwind comes into contact with other elements, it will cause additional elemental DMG of that type. Occurs once per use.

Recommended Weapons for Kaedehara Kazuha

Freedom Sword (5 Star) Boosts DMG of the whole team. Skyward Blade (5 Star) +60% Chance to form Elemental Orb that refreshes Character’s energy by 6. Occurs every 12 seconds.

Jean

Additional Title: Acting Grand Master

Acting Grand Master Weapon Type: Sword

Sword Artifact Sets: Noblesse Oblige 2- Piece Set(5 Star), Gladiator’s Finale 4- Piece Set(5 Star)

Noblesse Oblige 2- Piece Set(5 Star), Gladiator’s Finale 4- Piece Set(5 Star) Rarity: 5 Star

Jean is not only a great healer but also a high attack power damage dealer that comes along with it. With these perks, Jean delivers a lethal combination that contributes greatly to her team. Her Elemental Burst has the ability to not only heal her group instantly but also deal damage to the opponents. Whereas, her Elemental Skill fends enemies away from her. All these qualities of Jean make her a great Support for your Genshin team.

Gale Blade (Elemental Skill)

Jean releases a miniature storm using the wind around her, to launch against her enemies dealing with Anemo DMG. You may Hold this skill to will the wind to pull surrounding enemies and objects against her.

Dandelion Breeze (Elemental Burst)

Jean creates a swirling Dandelion Field to launch against enemies and deal with Anemo DMG. The Dandelion Field also boosts up all Character’s HP within the AoE and imbues them with Anemo.

Recommended Weapons for Jean

Favonius Sword (4 Star) +60% chance to generate Elemental Particles every CRIT Hit. +6 Energy for the character with this effect. Occurs once every 12 seconds. Aquila Favonia (5 Star) +20% ATK. Regenerates HP equal to 100% of ATK while dealing 200% of ATK as DMG to opponents. Occurs every 15 seconds.

Venti

Additional Title: Singer of Skyward Sonnets

Singer of Skyward Sonnets Weapon Type: Bow

Bow Artifact Sets: Viridescent Venerer 4- Piece Set(5 Star), Noblesse Oblige 2- Piece Set(5 Star)

Viridescent Venerer 4- Piece Set(5 Star), Noblesse Oblige 2- Piece Set(5 Star) Rarity: 5 Star

Bow wielder, Venti has a great Support DPS ability while keeping his distance as much as possible while dealing damage against opponents. An absolute Anemo unit, Venti uses his skills to inflict extra damage from afar. Venti’s Elemental Burst requires low energy so players do not continuously have to worry about HP recharge.

Skyward Sonnet (Elemental Skill)

When Pressed Venti summons a Wind Domain to deal with AoE Anemo DMG keeping him in the epicenter. The Wind Domain launches the enemies into air within the AoE.

Wind’s Grand Ode (Elemental Burst)

Fires off an arrow made of Coalesced Winds, to create a huge Stormeye that sucks in enemies and deals continuous Anemo DMG. When Stormeye comes into contact with other elements, it reacts to cause bigger Elemental DMG of that kind. This may occur once per use.

Recommended Weapons for Venti

Skyward Harp (5 Star) +20% Increased CRIT DMG. Deals with 125% Physical ATK DMG. 60% chance to inflict AoE ATK upon every hit. Occurs once every 4s. The Stringless (5 Star) +24% Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst DMG

Sucrose

Additional Title: Knights of Favonius Alchemist

Knights of Favonius Alchemist Weapon Type: Catalyst

Catalyst Artifact Sets: Viridescent Venerer 4- Piece Set(5 Star), Instructor 4- Piece Set(5 Star)

Viridescent Venerer 4- Piece Set(5 Star), Instructor 4- Piece Set(5 Star) Rarity: 4 Star

Sucrose has applaudable Anemo abilities that make elements quickly spread across the battlefield and equip with a Swirl effect for additional damage. With Sucrose, you don’t need to prioritize leveling up anyone specific talent. All of her talents apply the Swirl reaction to deal with Anemo DMG. Sucrose can be a great asset as a Sub- DPS or even a DPS in Genshin Impact with the right character build.

Astable Anemohypostasis Creation- 6308 (Elemental Skill)

Sucrose creates a Wind Spirit that pulls enemies and objects towards it and continuously pulsates with the enemies against the ground. This deals with AoE Anemo DMG.

Forbidden Creation- Isomer 75/ Type II (Elemental Burst)

Sucrose projects an unstable concoction to create a Large Wind Spirit. The Wind Spirit comes into contact with other Elements causing an additional Elemental DMG of that type. This absorption can occur once per use.

Recommended Weapons for Sucrose

Protype Amber (5 Star) +10% HP. Elemental Burst recharges +4 energy every 2-6 seconds. Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers (3 Star) +24% ATK DMG while switching new characters during mid- fights. Occurs every 20 seconds.

Sayu

Additional Title: Shuumatsuban’s Resident Ninja

Shuumatsuban’s Resident Ninja Weapon Type: Claymore

Claymore Artifact Sets: Viridescent Venerer 4- Piece Set(5 Star), Noblesse Oblige 4- Piece Set(5 Star)

Viridescent Venerer 4- Piece Set(5 Star), Noblesse Oblige 4- Piece Set(5 Star) Rarity: 4 Star

The coy ninja Sayu has the ability to transform into a powerhouse of Elemental Burst Energy. Sayu has a strong ability to chain Elemental Reactions across a wide envelope of the battlefield. You can use Sayu best to heal a single character quickly on a battlefield. With a strong DPS, Sayu can prove to be a deadly healing accomplice.

Yoohoo Art: Fuuin Dash (Elemental Skill)

Sayu uses her ninja skills to roll into a Fuufuu Windwheel to attack her enemies with a high speed, finally to unleash a Fuufuu Whirlwind Kick to deal with AoE Anemo DMG.

Press

Sayu uses her said Fuufuu Windwheel against her enemies and uses the Fuufuu Whirlwind Kick.

Hold

Sayu rolls in her Fuufuu Windwheel state again while increasing her Resistance to Interruption. You can control Sayu’s direction of roll in this state and unleash a stronger version of her Fuufuu Whirlwind Kick. Lasts 10 seconds and enters the CD once cast. The Fuufuu Windwheel comes into contact with other Elements causing an additional Elemental DMG of that type. This absorption can occur once per use.

Recommended Weapons for Sayu

Wolf’s Gravestone (5 Star) +20% Increased ATK by 20%+40% HP increase in all party members’ ATK for 12 seconds.

This occurs every 30 seconds. Skyward Pride (5 Star) +8% Increased DMG 80% ATK DMG to enemies after using an Elemental Burst, Normal or Charged Attack. This lasts for 20 seconds.

7. Traveler

Additional Title: None

None Weapon Type: Sword

Sword Artifact Sets: Thundering Fury 2- Piece Set(5 Star), Gladiator’s Finale (5 Star), Noblesse Oblige 2- Piece Set(5 Star)

Thundering Fury 2- Piece Set(5 Star), Gladiator’s Finale (5 Star), Noblesse Oblige 2- Piece Set(5 Star) Rarity: 5 Star

The long-standing Anemo Traveler can be a great asset in-game if ascended with Precision. You can use Traveler to deal with crowd damage with their Elemental skill as well. With quick sword-wielding abilities and shapeable Elemental Talents, the traveler can be a great DPS or Sub- DPS.

Palm Vortex (Elemental Skill)

The Traveler makes a vortex of vacuum in their palm to cause a continuous flow of Anemo DMG against enemies, dealing with Anemo DMG. Hold- Increases the DMG and AoE of the vortex. The Palm Vortex comes into contact with other Elements causing an additional Elemental DMG of that type. This absorption can occur once per use.

Gust Surge (Elemental Burst)

Traveler summons a Tornado that pulls enemies and objects towards itself as it moves forward, causing continuous Anemo DMG. The Tornado comes into contact with other Elements causing an additional Elemental DMG of that type. This absorption can occur once per use.

Recommended Weapons for Anemo Traveler